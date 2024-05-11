“I'd appreciate if he could sing for me!" — Veteran South Korean actor Park Yeong-gyu picks BTS’ Jungkook as his successor for the “chameleon” title

On May 9, 2024 (ET), South Korean actor Park Yeong-gyu praised BTS' Jungkook for his vocals. The veteran actor appeared on MBC's popular talk show, Radio Star, presented by Kim Gook-jin, Kim Gu-ra, Yoo Se-yoon, and Jang Do-yeon.

The hosts of the program asked Park Yeong-gyu if he would give his "chameleon" status to any young singer. He responded by mentioning Jeon Jungkook, the youngest vocalist and composer of the K-pop group BTS. The actor further expressed his wish to have Jungkook sing for him someday.

"I'm a real fan of BTS. When I first heard BTS songs, I had a feeling they're gonna be a hit. In fact, in terms of popularity, BTS is like the Beatles. Also, Jungkook, when he performed at the 2022 Qatar World Cup... wow the singing and dancing. I really liked it. He is a true chameleon. I would appreciate it if he could sing for me!" (as translated by Google Translate)

Park Yeong-gyu lavish praise on BTS' Jungkook's Dreamers performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

BTS member Jungkook dropped the song Dreamers in 2022. During the opening segment of the FIFA tournament in Qatar, he performed the song live with Fahad Al Kubaisi. The track was released on November 20 to coincide with the opening ceremony and the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It is a part of the official soundtrack for the tournament.

Meanwhile, South Korean actor Park Yeong-gyu, who is best known for his roles in Attack the Gas Station, complimented the BTS star for his voice and performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

BTS' youngest, Jungkook made history as the first K-pop and Korean celebrity to perform at the prestigious football tournament. Dressed in all black with a sequinned black jacket, the singer left spectators speechless with his performance of the inspiring and uplifting song. The official track currently has over 413 million streams (413,236,548).

Shortly after the BTS singer's live performance of Dreamers ended, the Crown Prince of Jordan, Hussein bin Abdullah, uploaded a short clip of the performance on his Instagram story.

Dreamers charted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No.18, Billboard Global 200 at No.9, India International Singles (IMI) at No.4, MENA (IFPI) at No.3, and South Korea's Circle Chart (Gaon Chart) at No.7.

Additionally, it also did well on the UK Indie (OCC) by ranking at No.21, UK Singles Downloads (OCC) at No.3, UK Singles Sales (OCC) at No. 4, and US Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles (Billboard) at No.10. The song also made it to other charts, including US Digital Song Sales (Billboard) at No.1, US Mainstream Top 40 (Billboard) at No.39, and US World Digital Song Sales (Billboard) at No.1.

The music video for Dreamers, which features Fahad Al Kubaisi, achieved a remarkable 200 million views on November 28, 2024. This video scaled the heights in a year, five days, and ten hours. As of May 10, 2024, the official MV has over 221 million views.

At present, Jungkook is serving his mandatory enlistment period in the South Korean military since December 2023.