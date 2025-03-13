"I just want her to be remembered and commemorated with the honor"— Late Kim Sae-ron’s mother reveals the reason behind Kim Soo-hyun’s exposé

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Sae-ron’s mother has stepped forward to explain why her family decided to reveal details about the late actress’s alleged past with the actor. In a new video from the Garosero Research Institute, she expressed that her sole intention was to restore her daughter's reputation, which she believes was unjustly damaged by false reports.

For those who may not know, Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her apartment on February 16, 2025. Notably, this date coincides with actor Kim Soo-hyun's birthday. The actress's mother clarified that she was not speaking out for personal gain or to create further division; instead, she wanted Kim Sae-ron to be remembered with dignity.

According to her, the actress's name had been tarnished, and she aimed to correct the misinformation surrounding her in her final years. As translated by Google, she stated,

"The reason I am telling the story of a child who is no longer with me is to restore the child's reputation, which was instantly ruined by a false article. I don't get anything, It's not about inciting chaos. I just want her to be remembered and commemorated with the honor she had when she was recognized as an actor. Please help me regain her reputation as an actor without becoming the subject of someone's gossip."

Before her death, Kim Sae-ron faced intense scrutiny online, especially following her DUI controversy. She was accused of fabricating her financial struggles, with some claiming she had pretended to work at a café for sympathy. However, this was later debunked, as it was confirmed that she had taken on part-time work due to financial difficulties.

All we know about the growing controversy around Kim Sae-ron's death and Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged involvement

The controversy took a significant turn after the Garosero Research Institute claimed that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron had been in a romantic relationship for six years, beginning when she was 15. Her aunt has been outspoken about the issue, leading efforts to present evidence of their alleged past together. The recent livestream by the YouTube channel has only heightened the public’s reaction.

According to the channel, the situation escalated when Kim Sae-ron posted a photo of herself and Kim Soo-hyun online while his show, Queen of Tears, was at the height of its popularity. Almost immediately, his agency, Gold Medalist, denied the dating rumors, and she faced severe backlash, being branded as an attention-seeker.

Some believe this incident contributed significantly to her struggles leading up to her death.

The statement from the late actress's mother has only intensified public outrage against Kim Soo-hyun. Many netizens remembered how she faced heavy criticism for nearly a year and was depicted in a negative light, despite now-emerging reports suggesting she sought help before her death.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun and his agency have denied all accusations, asserting that the claims are entirely false and that they will pursue legal action. Nevertheless, the increasing number of allegations and resurfaced details continue to keep the controversy in the spotlight.

