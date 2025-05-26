"I'm Scared... Now I Have to Go Alone"– Kim Sae-ron's posthumous role in Guitar Man echoes her real-life struggles

On May 22, 2025, The Korea Times reported that Guitar Man, the final film featuring late actress Kim Sae-ron, is set to premiere in theaters on May 30. The movie was screened in advance at Lotte Cinema World Tower. It left a somber impression on the first viewers.

Kim Sae-ron's role of Yoo-jin, a quiet, struggling keyboardist in an indie band, delivers haunting lines that now seem deeply connected to her real life. Among them, her soft admission of fear and solitude, some lines have drawn particular attention for their emotional weight. According to Hauterrfly, some lines are:

“I’m scared… now I have to go alone./ I want to let it all go. / Life isn’t easy."

The film was completed before her death in February and was fast-tracked by director Lee Sun-jung. He wanted to honor a promise made to Kim Sae-ron. Though the production leans on modest visuals and a simple narrative, Kim Sae-ron's presence anchors the story.

Her portrayal of Yoo-jin, a character who silently battles despair while holding onto music, feels less like a role and more like a quiet confessional. At the press screening, many attendees were reportedly moved by the raw honesty in her dialogue. It struck a painful chord in light of her untimely passing.

A reflection of Kim Sae-ron's final chapter through film

Kim Sae-ron had spent much of the past few years away from the spotlight after a 2022 DUI incident disrupted her career. She withdrew herself from public life and parted ways with several projects. She began working on Guitar Man in late 2023 as a hopeful return.

The film’s tone, low-key, introspective, and driven by emotional stillness, aligned closely with her circumstances.

According to the South China Morning Post, during the screening on May 22, co-director Lee Sun-jung recalled that she often stayed alone between takes. However, she transformed completely when the cameras began rolling. He said,

“She was going through a very difficult time during filming. She often stayed in the car, not wanting to be around people. It must have been suffocating in that small space. But the moment the camera rolled, she transformed. Despite everything, she rarely made mistakes. She was a professional.”

Director Lee later shared that watching her on screen during post-production was deeply painful, as her performance carried truths that only became clear after her death. He added,

“Watching her face during the editing process was heartbreaking. She even appeared in my dreams. It’s painful to be here alone today when she should be sitting beside me. I cried watching the film. No matter how many times I see it, her story remains so tragic.”

Kim Sae-ron was born in 2000. She had been one of South Korea’s most promising young actresses and earned acclaim from a young age. Guitar Man, though never intended to be her final work, now carries the weight of a farewell.

