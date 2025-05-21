Guitar Man director reveals Kim Sae-ron’s struggles on set amidst ongoing Kim Soo-hyun dating controversy 

On Wednesday, May 21, the press conference for Kim Sae-ron's final film, Guitar Man, was held at the Lotte Cinema World Tower in Seoul. The event included a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A session from the reporters who were gathered for the press conference.

During the same, the co-director of the film, Lee Sun-jeong, shared a few words regarding casting Kim Sae-ron for the movie. The director talked about how they initially had another actor in mind. However, after receiving a suggestion for Kim Sae-ron, they pitched the idea to the actress, and they eventually realized that she was a great fit for the role.

In addition to this, the director also mentioned a few words on the condition of the actress during the filming of Guitar Man. When one of the reporters asked about the actress's voice being more "raw and hoarse" than usual, the director revealed that she was not in her best condition during the production of the film.

"She showed up looking exhausted, and her voice was really hoarse. She apologized and said she wanted to re-record her lines later during post-production. I told her not to worry and to just do her best. In the end, we weren’t able to record over it," the director said.

Director Lee Sun-jeong unveils the casting story for Kim Sae-ron's role in Guitar Man

For those unaware, Kim Sae-ron was a 24-year-old South Korean actress who passed away on February 16, 2025, as the police reported that she took her own life. While the reasons behind her alleged su*cide have not been revealed, there have been multiple controversies suurounding the same.

Around March 2025, Garosero Research Institute revealed a YouTube report claiming that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron had dated for six years, and that the relationship started when the actress was only 15 years old.

While this raised grooming allegations, the YouTube channel also revealed a financial feud between Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist.

The report explained that the agency helped the actress with money during her DUI incident in 2022, and she was later allegedly pressured by the agency to return the debt. This incident, explained the Garosero Research Institute, could have led to financial pressure for the actress, which resulted in her death.

Regardless, none of these allegations have been proven by the court, and the investigations for the same are currently being undertaken. As these controversies continue to stir conversations among netizens, Kim Sae-ron's final film and its promotions have been further igniting topics surrounding her death.

During the press conference of Guitar Man, co-director Lee Sun-jeong revealed why they chose to cast her in the film despite the backslash she had been receiving post her DUI incident in 2022.

The co-director explained about their choice, saying:

"There was another actor who was almost cast. It wasn’t finalized, so someone suggested, ‘Why not at least meet Kim Saeron?’ It’s not that there weren’t any objections. A lot of people warned me, saying it was a risky move — that we could shoot the film but never get to release it."

The director continued:

"We ended up having a meeting, and I was really struck by Kim Saeron’s passion for the film. She had read the script thoroughly and came prepared with ideas — she was actively engaged in the creative process. That really left an impression. I had concerns, of course, but I decided to stick to my convictions."

Guitar Man is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 30.

