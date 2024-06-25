On Monday, June 24, former BTS manager Song Hobum uploaded an Instagram post of his visit to the seven-piece K-pop boy group's old dorm. In the caption, he mentioned missing the members and expressed that he often visits the dorm's neighborhood when he has a lot on his mind. The caption read:

"A place I come once in a while whenever I have a lot of thoughts... I miss you..."

The post was most likely made due to the members' current absence from the industry. All the members, other than Jin, are currently serving their mandatory military service, and the group is only expected to return as a whole in June 2025. While fans continued to discuss the members' absence, it seemed they weren't the only ones missing BTS.

Following the manager's post, fans couldn't help but reminisce about BTS' old days. The group's moments at their old dorm and earlier debut days came to mind, and the post reminded them of several memories the members shared with their former manager, Song Hobum.

BTS' Jin shares close bond with former manager Song Hobum

Song Hobum is a former BigHit Entertainment staff member and the manager of the seven-piece K-pop boy group. He has been a part of the group's career since the very beginning, from their trainee days leading up to their debut and later success and fame. Although Hobum is no longer managing the group, he shared many memorable moments with BTS.

In 2017, all the BTS members attended Hobum's wedding ceremony and enthusiastically performed their track, DNA, at the event. He is also well-known for his close relationship with Jin. In 2016, when the members were making their way out of an airport, Jin, flustered by the crowd's compliments, shoved his head on Hobum's shoulder. This turned into an iconic moment that every veteran ARMY remembers.

This wasn't the only time Jin and Song Hobum displayed their close and adorable friendship. In 2022, all the BTS members released their Artist Made merch, which included products designed and created by the members. Jin's collection featured a pajama set with doodles of the idol in a cartoon character. Song Hobum, along with many ARMYs, purchased a pajama set.

He even wore the pajamas and uploaded a picture on Instagram with the caption:

"It's pretty."

More recently, other BTS members have also shared a close relationship with him. Both Jimin and Jungkook posed for pictures with Hobum's son, which were posted on the manager's Instagram account.

Additionally, despite Hobum's retirement as BTS' manager, he continues to promote the members' solo releases and achievements through his social media platforms.