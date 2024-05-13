On Sunday, May 12, following Xdinary Heroes' comeback with their first full-length album, Troubleshooting, the members kickstarted the promotions for the same by attending Park So-hyun's Love Game Radio Show. During the radio program, they talked about various things that surrounded their comeback.

One of the things included Jooyeon commenting on Xdinary Heroes' relationship with their senior group, Stray Kids. The idol explained that only the day before the group's attendance at the radio show, Stray Kids' Han contacted him and complimented their recent album.

Additionally, the idol also revealed that the members often saw Stray Kids:

"I see the hyungs a lot at the company."

Since both the groups are from the same entertainment agency, JYP Entertainment, Jooyeon stated that the members run into Felix, Changbin, Chan, and Seungmin quite often. Every time they cross paths with each other, the Stray Kids members apparently never forget to shower the group with compliments on their music.

Xdinary Heroes' Jooyeon talks about the group's relationship with their senior artist, Stray Kids

Xdinary Heroes is a Korean rock band that debuted in December 2021 under JYP Entertainment's sub-label, Studio J. The group, consisting of Gunil, Jungsu, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han, and Jooyeon, have been the talk of the town ever since their debut, due to their unique music style and aesthetics.

While the group has only been rolling out singles and EPs since their debut in 2021, fans were elated to learn about the release of their first full-length album, Troubleshooting.

Following the release on April 30, the group has been actively participating in interviews, radio shows, variety programs, and more to promote and increase the scale of the album listeners.

One of Xdinary Hereos' promotional appearances was for renowned host Park So-hyun's Love Game Radio Show, a famous radio program. Their appearance at the program mainly revolved around their comeback with their first full-length album, the process behind its creation, their reaction to fan reception, and more.

As the members continued to talk about the same, group member Jooyeon brought up the group's relationship with their label seniors, Stray Kids, as he recalled the aforementioned anecdote with the Stray Kids member Han.

Here's what Jooyeon said about Han's comment on Xdinary Heroes' comeback:

"Actually, yesterday Han hyung contacted me "Jooyeon-ah, your album this time is no joke, I like it so much!""

Additionally, he also shared another anecdote to explain the general relationship shared between Stray Kids and Xdinary Heroes:

"I see the hyungs a lot at the company, especially Felix hyung, Seungmin hyung, Chan hyung, and Changbin hyung and when we run into them, they always say "You guys are so cool. Your songs are so good.""

On the other hand, there are other things that took place during the group's appearance at the show. They not only performed their title track, Little Things, at the program, but also recalled their debut days, talked about the members' visuals, and more.