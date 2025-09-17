“I stan the right man”- Park Bo-gum wins hearts by questioning ticket prices at fan meeting

Recently, during Park Bo-gum's Be With You fan meeting in Kuala Lumpur on September 13, the actor asked the audience about the ticket prices of the concert. He checked with the fans if the tickets were expensive, since he had specifically put in a word to the tour promoter not to make the tickets expensive.When the audience replied, stating that the tickets were not expensive and it was a reasonable amount, the actor continued to feel bad for the fans who had spent to meet the actor at the event. When clips about this part of the fan meeting landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but swoon over the actor's kindheartedness.Many fans and netizens praised the actor for advocating fair ticket pricing for his Be With You fan meeting, and people also commended him for the love and care he shows towards his fans. Here are a few fan reactions to Park Bo-gum's recent questioning of the audience about the fan meeting's ticket prices:&quot;We are willing to pay and make an effort for you because you deserve it. You deserve all the love and support from your lifelong friends! I’m so proud that I stan the right man here.&quot;줄야나 @juliana_pbgLINKWe are willing to pay and make an effort for you because you deserve it. You deserve all the love and support from your lifelong friends! I’m so proud that I stan the right man here 🥺😭🙌🏻🫶🏻 #ParkBoGum #PARKBOGUM #BEWITHYOUMany fans and netizens continued to adore the actor for his kind actions.h. @hahnenahLINKI’m about to be a Park Bogum fan and idek what he acted inJoo ☆ @dearseuttaLINKEvery time he shows up on my tl, I’m surprised by how big his heart ismanda @peachynyoLINKone and only green forest 🥹🥹ika tds4 🔜 @mazeparfaitLINKI will always be proud to call myself your fan, bogummm 🥹🥹Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.juliet miss infinite :'( ♡⁠˖⁠꒰⁠ᵕ⁠༚⁠ᵕ⁠⑅⁠꒱ @xarifahaxyanLINKGwansik does exist in real lifeGrnddesign @grnddesignLINK@PankGelo What a nice guy to be concerned about the ticket price for his fansdess @dessberLINKBogum an extraordinary being 🥺🤍🤍🤍yeolahv 🍉🇵🇸 @yeolahvLINKAm a new fan, I got complimentary ticket but went out of the FM as a new fan of Bogummy. His sincerity is out of this world!Park Bo-gum calls out scalpers on X for reselling his sold-out tour tickets at higher pricesPark Bo-gum, the South Korean actor and singer, kickstarted his world tour and fan meeting, Be With You, in July 2025. The same is expected to conclude with the tour's final show on October 11, in Seoul. Given that, following the ticket sales announcement, all the shows of the actor's tour were announced to have been sold out.Park Bo-gum calling out scalpers (Image via X/@3CHOIKANGHUE04)Naturally, akin to several other concerts and fanmeetings, several scalpers were spotted on the internet, trying to resell Park Bo-gum's fan meeting tickets for a higher price. These scalpers who posted on the social media platform X were seen by Park Bo-gum. The actor re-quoted many of these scalpers' posts with a detective emoji followed by the seat number that was being resold.These scalpers' posts were soon deleted after the actor's repost. Additionally, the actor also re-quoted one of the scalper's posts and stated the following:&quot;Eh, bro. That can't be sold. Are you really sure you want to sell that?&quot;Therefore, many fans and netizens were happy to see the actor boldly call out those who have been reselling the fan meeting's tickets for unfair prices. On the other hand, the actor most recently starred in two popular K-drama shows, When Life Gives You Tangerines and Good Boy. He's also the season 7 host of KBS' The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile.Currently, he's actively traveling across countries and cities to conduct his Be With You fan meeting. He's made stops in cities such as Singapore, Kaohsiung, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Hong Kong. Therefore, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what's more in store for them with the tour and his other activities.