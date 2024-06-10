"I want to congratulate him in advance"- Park Myung-soo shares his message to BTS Jin on his upcoming military discharge through KBS' Radio Show

On Monday, June 10, Park Myung-soo shared a message to BTS' Jin, congratulating him on his upcoming military discharge during the KBS Radio Show. The host took a moment to address the idol's return after successfully completing his 18-month period as an assistant drill instructor under the South Korean Army.

He stated that he kept in touch and often contacted each other via texts throughout Jin's service period. Therefore, he's excited about his return and wanted to congratulate him on the same. He also added the idol probably worked hard and had a tough time while serving in the military.

Park Myung-soo also expressed that if he gets the chance, he would like to meet Jin. He commented:

"BTS Jin will be discharged the day after tomorrow. He communicated with me via text message from time to time. I would like to congratulate him in advance and tell him about his hard work. If I get the chance, I will definitely meet him."

He continued:

“I can only imagine how difficult each day must have been for those serving in the military, but Jin is in good health and will be discharged. Congratulations.”

Park Myung-soo and BTS' Jin friendship explored

On June 10, Park Myung-soo rolled out his latest broadcast of the KBS Radio Show. The guests were the Indian broadcaster Lucky and travel creator Chae Ko-je, and the three talked about various things throughout the broadcast. At one point, the host received a text from a listener. As reported by Xports News, the text read:

"Are Ma Dong-seok, Cha Seung-won, and BTS Jin really appearing on 'Radio Show'? As expected, I trust and listen to them."

While the above message was sent to Park Myung-soo on the speculation of BTS Jin and other Korean celebrities' appearances on the show, the host replied by saying that nothing is confirmed. Though he didn't deny or confirm the rumors, he further speculated that the three mentioned celebrities might come on the show.

When the topic of Jin came up, he was reminded of his upcoming discharge from the military and therefore, made sure to congratulate him on the same. Previously, Park Myung-soo has talked about his friendship with BTS' Jin.

During the idol's promotion of his solo single, The Astronaut, he appeared as a guest on Park Myung-soo's YouTube show, HalMyungSoo. Following the same, the two continued to be in touch with each other and often updated fans that their friendship had been sailing strong.

On the other hand, Jin is expected to be discharged from the military on June 12 and all the BTS members are reported to gather and reunite to celebrate the idol's discharge. The BTS members have reportedly already applied for vacations.

On June 13, 2024, on the occasion of BTS' 11th anniversary, Jin is also expected to hold a meet-and-greet and interact with their fans, as part of the 2024 FESTA. Recently, the youngest member of the group, Jungkook, also released a digital single titled, Never let go, dedicated to the fans.