"I WANT THE OG PERFORMANCE AT COACHELLA"— Fans divided as Jennie announces a remix of 'Like Jennie' with Peggy Gou

On April 9, 2025, Jennie announced a special remix of Like Jennie from her album Ruby through a series of Instagram stories. The remix will feature Peggy Gou, a South Korean DJ and musician based in Berlin, Germany. The single will be released on April 11.

The first Instagram story showed a phone call screen with Peggy Gou on the other end. The next story showed a clip of the song while Jennie danced to the track. The caption said, "Whoooooooowannarock with @peggygou_ 4.11."

However, some fans were unhappy with the remix. They preferred the original song and hoped to see the original song's performance at the Solo singer's Coachella show next weekend.

"WAIT I WANT THE OG PERFORMANCE AT COACHELLA," one commented

"As an intro to the show in Coachella, it is fine but if I removed the original by the remix, I do not know, the original is simply excellent. Let us wait to see what happens," a user wrote.

"... we don't need any remixed?," another user replied.

"Don’t tell me she’ll perform this version," a fan wrote.

Despite the unfavorable comments, several fans showed support for the rapper's upcoming remix track. They hoped to see the song performed by the singer at Coachella and backed the ongoing activity from the BLACKPINK member.

"MKAE IT TO COACHELLA STAGE PLEEEASEEEE," a user wrote.

"jennie is unstoppable," a fan wrote.

"jenchella about to be crazy," another fan replied.

Who is Peggy Gou, the musician Jennie is collaborating with?

Kim Min-ji, popularly known as Peggy Gou, is a DJ, singer, songwriter, and producer from South Korea, currently based in Berlin, Germany. She began her career as a DJ in 2014 and has since released several EPs and singles. In 2019, she launched her own record label, Gudu Records, with 'gudu' being a Korean word meaning 'shoes.' Her solo debut album, I Hear You, was released in June 2024 through XL Recordings.

Peggy has been musically inclined since childhood, taking piano lessons from the age of 8. She later moved to London to study fashion and worked as a correspondent for Harper's Bazaar after graduating. Last year, Peggy Gou performed at Coachella. This year, Jennie is set to perform at Coachella in April; however, Peggy Gou's appearance remains uncertain.

Like Jennie has recently faced scrutiny from netizens for allegedly plagiarizing the tunes of Rani's intro theme by Indian music producer Pritam from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar.

The BLACKPINK member has not commented on the backlash, but Pritam has urged fans to look beyond the similar music structures and enjoy the music for what it is.

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More