"I will make sure to act with caution from now on"— Lee Seo-han apologizes for posting alleged non-consensual footage from Bang Ye-dam's studio

On Friday, May 3, the rookie actor, Lee Seo-han, released an apology statement through an Instagram post, addressing the controversy surrounding the footage he posted from Bang Ye-dam's studio. On May 1, a video of two individuals seemingly engaging in s*xual activity at Bang Ye-dam's studio was posted by the rookie actor on his Instagram story.

An emoticon mostly covered the video to allude to the speculation that the two were possibly involved in s*xual activities. Regardless, when netizens came across the footage, they were not just worried about the violation of the singer's privacy as it was shot from his studio, but also alleged that the video might have been taken and released without consent.

While the actor initially apologized on May 2, stating that the video was a joke between the friends and he didn't mean to harm the singer or his fans through his actions, he released another statement on May 3 as he felt the need to explain his stance and also admit to his actions.

"I express my apologies toward all those who felt discomfort because of the video, and to my fans who cherish me, and I will make sure to act with caution from now on," he shared in his recent apology.

Rookie actor Lee Seo-han releases another apology statement addressing the alleged non-consensual footage from Bang Ye-dam's studio

On May 2, Lee Seo-han released his first apology statement which only briefly addressed the controversy. The rookie actor shared:

"The video posted yesterday was a joke between male friends. I apologize to Bang Ye Dam and his fans for the fact that the video was filmed in Bang Ye Dam's studio. Please do not misunderstand or make unnecessary speculations about the video. I apologize to those who were concerned after seeing the footage. I will be more careful."

However, the apology did very little to dwindle the controversy, which eventually led him to share another statement, explaining the situation to the netizens.

The rookie actor, Lee Seo-han started by stating that his previous apology was brief due to his fear and regret. However, he later felt the need to address the issue again with more explanation. He shared that he and his other close friends frequently visit Bang Ye-dam's studio to hang out, and would either watch movies, drink, listen to music, etc.

He revealed that when they recently gathered to drink, he and his other friends decided to take a set-up video. Though Lee Seo-han had aimed to post it on his private account, he accidentally posted it on his public account without realizing it. The actor explained:

"Some friends and I who are close frequently visit Bang Ye Dam's studio to listen to music, watch movies, and drink. The other day, five of us gathered for drinks, and a little after midnight, Bang Ye Dam and one of our friends left after getting drunk. I was left with the others and continued to drink, and we followed the recent trend of making a set up video, thinking to post in on my private account."

Lee Seo-han continued:

"But it was accidentally posted on my public story. It was not filmed illegally. As someone who dreamt of becoming of actor, I would like to sincerely apologize for my immaturity which stirred up this controversy. I express my apologies toward all those who felt discomfort because of the video, and to my fans who cherish me, and I will make sure to act with caution from now on."

On the other hand, Bang Ye-dam also addressed the issue through his official Instagram story. He apologized for causing concern for the fans.