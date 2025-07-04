"Idol of idols"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung dominates media trends with 17K+ views & 1K+ articles after viral airport appearance before Celine show

On July 4, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung became the center of attention across major media platforms. This was after making a brief appearance at the Incheon Airport to fly to Paris for the Celine fashion show. His appearance was short, but the impact was massive. Korean news outlets soon published over 1,000 articles covering his airport look.

There were headlines praising his visuals and fashion. An X user @amberscenerythv, even reported 820 articles from Korean media alone. His name dominated Naver, South Korea’s most popular search engine. He entered the Top 10 Most Viewed list with over 17,000 views.

On social media, he peaked at 100% on Google Trends in countries such as South Korea, France, the U.S., Japan, and more than 40 others. Hashtags like #CelineBoyVIsComing and #TaehyungxCeline topped Twitter/X trends worldwide.

Fans were in awe of the response. Many shared that it felt like watching history unfold and called him the “idol of idols.” An X user, @bluvlev, wrote:

"I’m not exaggerating it’s been a while since I saw such a crowded airport is indeed idol of idols, BIGGEST IDOL IN THE WORLD."

Others joked that media outlets were trying to outdo one another with articles about his five-minute appearance. Some said it looked like the fashion world had paused just to watch him walk through the airport.

"Taehyung is stylish, hot and handsome af, pulled a MASSIVE crowd, had over 600k live viewers, got 820+ articles, trended 1-4 on x ww, on naver and kforums, kmedia are basically competing in who can write the most poetic or whipped headlines for him," a fan wrote.

"King of kings and the most famous idol in K-pop and Korea," an X user mentioned.

"tae hyung showed up at the airport for just five minutes, and still over 1000 articles were written about him, his presence makes headlines effortlessly !!," a netizen remarked.

"Kim Taehyung showed up at the airport and chaos followed instantly 700+ articles from K-media alone, trending on both Naver and Twitter at the same time. This isn’t just presence… it’s power. It’s AURA, It’s the IMPACT of a LIVING LEGEND," another one said.

Others also chimed in discussing the singer's global impact. They expressed their anticipation to see him at the fashion show.

"This is just for traveling He has not arrived yet Shaking in my boots," a fan commented.

"Kim Taehyung has got 800+ articles by KMedia so far for his airport appearance. CLOUT is his second name," an X user wrote.

"No one does it like him. His impact is no joke. He has the heart of many. Oh Kim Taehyung," another one said.

More about Taehyung’s Celine appearance, past runway moment, and his post-military comeback

Taehyung appeared at the airport wearing a white fitted Celine jersey top, denim jeans, Chelsea boots, and Celine accessories. His casual but stylish outfit caught the attention of fans.

This appearance is particularly significant because it's his first time attending a Celine show in person since 2022. He made his fashion show debut alongside the brand's other representatives including BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum.

Since completing his military service in June 2025, V has been reconnecting with fans online. His quick one-day trip to Japan last week also raised curiosity among fans as many speculated it was tied to his upcoming solo activities.

The Celine Spring 2026 Fashion Show will take place on July 6, 2025.

