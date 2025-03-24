“Insulting posts against our clients including minors are at a serious level” — NJZ & Team Bunnies announce legal action against malicious commenters

On March 24, 2025, NJZ (formerly NewJeans) and their dedicated fanbase, Team Bunnies, announced a coordinated legal offensive against individuals disseminating malicious comments and false information about the group.

Represented by the law firm SHIN & KIM LLC, NJZ's members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—issued an official statement addressing the severity of the situation. The statement highlighted that the spread of false information, malicious slander, and insulting posts targeting the members, some of whom are minors, had reached alarming levels.

"Currently, the spread of false information, malicious slander, and insulting posts against our clients, including minors, are at a serious level. We are constantly monitoring all online communities and social media."

In response, the group is actively monitoring online communities and social media platforms, including TheQoo, Instiz, Blind, X, Instagram, DC Inside, FM Korea, and Daum Cafe, to identify perpetrators hiding behind anonymity.

"We are cooperating with relevant organizations to identify the authors of posts and comments that exploit anonymity, and we plan to take all possible civil and criminal actions against acts such as the spread of false information, defamation, and insults."

NJZ's fanbase announces legal action against perpetrators in support of the K-pop group

In a parallel effort, Team Bunnies, representing NJZ's Korean fanbase, released a notice detailing their collaboration with the New Lawyer law firm to combat illegal activities. This included personal attacks, dissemination of false facts, and malicious comments directed at NJZ.

The notice revealed that criminal procedures are underway for malicious posts identified on major online communities, including DC Inside, FM Korea, TheQoo, Naver, Daum Cafe, Nate Pann, Ruliweb, and Ppomppu.

Notably, cases reported to the police on December 13, 2024, and March 13, 2025, are currently under investigation. The fanbase emphasized that such illegal acts could result in punishments under defamation and obstruction of business statutes.

"New Lawyer Law Firm clearly states that it will continue to monitor illegal activities and hold them legally accountable. We strongly urge halting the spread of false information and writing malicious posts online."

The present legal proceedings take place against the background of resentment involving NewJeans and their former agency, ADOR. In November 2024, NewJeans announced they would be leaving ADOR for non-compliance with a 14-day ultimatum.

In response, ADOR challenged the exit, upholding the validity of their contracts and further cautioning the members not to engage in independent pursuits. Subsequently, the parties were embroiled in litigation. On February 7, 2025, the group renamed itself as NJZ to assert their separation from ADOR.

On March 21, 2025, the court issued a ruling that upheld ADOR's request for an injunction, consequently prohibiting and restricting NewJeans from engaging in independent conduct.

On March 23, the girl group performed at ComplexCon Hong Kong. Despite ADOR's orders to perform under the official name "NewJeans," the girl group released a new song, Pit Stop, under the new group name NJZ.

The girl group announced they would halt their activities amidst ongoing court battles with ADOR. The group announced their decision at ComplexCon and refused to continue activities under the name "NewJeans."

