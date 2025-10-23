Is 2NE1’s Park Bom suing former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk? Settlement amount quoted in the cryptic post leaves internet in disbelief

Former 2NE1 member Park Bom has sent fans into a frenzy after allegedly announcing a massive lawsuit against ex-YG Entertainment head Yang Hyun-suk through a cryptic Instagram post. Her agency, D-Nation Entertainment, also later issued a brief comment, saying (K-media Sports Kyunghang reported),&quot;Even we can't control Park Bom,&quot; and &quot;We are currently checking the details of the lawsuit against (YG Entertainment's general producer Yang Hyun-suk).&quot;In her now-deleted Instagram post, Park shared a photo of a legal document claiming she had filed a lawsuit against Yang Hyun-suk for fraud and embezzlement. She accused him of withholding her rightful income from album sales, performances, broadcasts, ads, and other entertainment activities.However, fans were quick to notice strange details in the upload. The document appeared to list a phone number (possibly her own or a random one) and a large amount of money written as compensation.The number mentioned was 1002003004006007001000034 ‘64272e trillion won. It translates to roughly 1 undecillion won, or nearly $700 nonillion USD. Following this, fans flooded social media with disbelief.&quot;So many numbers that my brain automatically ignore to read them 😭,&quot; an X user commented.Artem @at56_LINKSo many numbers that my brain automatically ignore to read them 😭Notably, YG Entertainment is also currently facing public scrutiny, with reports stating that “nothing has been decided” regarding BLACKPINK’s next album.Garvey @TheMainGuy_LINKIM DYING BRO WHAT IS THAT NUMBER 😭😭😭AARON @lidolmixLINKgirl how do you even pronounce this numberLana⁷🍝 @goldenjune_LINKWhat kinda number is this manMeanwhile, others are finding the numbers mentioned hilarious.Akash Maniam @ManiamAkashLINKDid AI generate that number? What even.˚✧ stephanie 🧚🏻‍♀️ @glittersnotLINKme when my cat walks across my keyboard優木 せつ菜 🇯🇵 | Chiramune AOTS @NljigakuliveLINK😭😭😭 no f*cking way we suing for scientific notationsD-Nation Entertainment releases a statement in response to Park Bom’s cryptic Instagram postD-Entertainment notice (Image via X/@dnation_ent)D-Nation Entertainment has officially dismissed claims that singer Park Bom is suing former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk. The agency confirmed on October 23 that YG had already cleared all payments related to Park’s work with 2NE1 and that no official lawsuit had been filed.The statement came hours after Park uploaded a supposed “police report” on Instagram, accusing Yang of withholding money she earned during her time in 2NE1. Fans speculated that the Don't Cry songstress was taking legal action against her former label head, prompting D-Nation to step in with clarification.“All the money that Park Bom made related to 2NE1 has been paid. She also did not file an official complaint [to the police],&quot; D-Nation stated (via Korea JoongAng Daily). The agency added, “Park has halted all activities and is focusing on recovering her health and condition. We will provide the best care so that she may be healthy again.”This marks the second time D-Nation has addressed the issue. The label initially released a brief clarification on Wednesday night, following Park’s post, which had triggered widespread confusion. The full statement was released on Thursday morning to dispel remaining rumors.Park Bom signed with YG Entertainment back in 2006 and departed from the label in November 2016 following 2NE1’s disband. She subsequently joined the D-Nation label around July 2018 to pursue her individual music path.