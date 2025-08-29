Is Bae Suzy getting married? Management SOOP debunks alleged rumors between actress & APR CEO Kim Byung-hoon

On August 28, 2025, Bae Suzy’s agency Management SOOP's CEO, Kim Jang-kyun, posted a brief statement on Instagram cautioning against spreading false claims about the actress. He warned that anyone caught circulating untrue stories would face consequences, saying:“Start spreading lies and you’ll pay for it.” (Translated via Korea JoongAng Daily)With this post, the agency's CEO has clarified that Bae Suzy's marriage speculations are not true. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJang-kyun has previously also reacted in 2018 when marriage speculation targeted actors Gong-yoo and Jung Yu-mi, showing a similar firm stance. As reported by Sports Khan, the warning came after a jjirashi (a private magazine) alleged that Suzy was set to marry Kim Byung-hoon, head of APR, the company behind beauty lines APRILSKIN and medicube.The rumor first appeared in a portal café post and soon spread across forums like theqoo and other networks. OSEN then checked the report and confirmed it had no basis. The jjirashi was later updated, reflecting denials from both Bae Suzy’s agency and APR.Kim Byung-hoon, born in 1988, founded APRILSKIN in 2014 while studying at Yonsei University. The firm later expanded into health and fashion. As of August 21, 2025, APR’s market value stood at about 8.1599 trillion won, with Kim’s stake reported at around 2.5 trillion won, per Chosun Biz.Bae Suzy stays busy with upcoming Netflix dramas, film release, &amp; webtoon adaptationBae Suzy (Image via Instagram/@skuukzky)Bae Suzy is set to appear in multiple productions lined up across streaming platforms and film. She is preparing for the release of Netflix’s Genie, Make a Wish, on October 3, 2025. The series reunites her with actor Kim Woo-bin, their first drama together since Uncontrollably Fond in 2016.Written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho, the fantasy romance follows Ga-young, played by Suzy, whose life shifts after she encounters Jinn, a genie. The drama will premiere just ahead of Chuseok, an autumn harvest festival in South Korea.Another Disney+ title, Delusion, is scheduled for early 2026. Adapted from a webtoon, the series is set in the 1930s and features Suzy alongside Kim Seon-ho. She plays Madam Song Jeong-hwa, whose involvement in a portrait commission triggers an unsettling chain of events.The actress is also in discussions for Men of the Harem, another webtoon adaptation. If confirmed, she would take the role of an empress who secures her throne by forming a harem of men. Reports indicate Dex from Single’s Inferno and Lee Soo-hyuk may join the cast.Genie, Make a Wish is scheduled to release on October 3, 2025. (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)On the film side, Suzy headlines 7 O’Clock Breakfast Meeting for the Heartbroken, releasing in the second half of 2025. Based on Baek Young-Ok’s novel, the movie casts her opposite Lee Jin-wook, known from Squid Game 3. The story focuses on two people meeting at an unusual breakfast gathering while recovering from lost love. Suzy portrays Sa-gang, a woman coping up with a breakup.With these confirmed and potential roles, Bae Suzy will remain a leading presence on both streaming platforms and cinema screens.