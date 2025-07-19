  • home icon
  • “IS HE HINTING SOMETHING” - Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook changes his Instagram profile picture to his album GOLDEN’s logo

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Jul 19, 2025 16:55 GMT
Jungkook updates his Instagram profile picture and bio (Images via Instagram/mnijungkook and Weverse)
Jungkook updates his Instagram profile picture and bio (Images via Instagram/@mnijungkook and Weverse)

BTS’ Jungkook surprised fans by updating his Instagram profile picture to an image of the logo of his solo debut album GOLDEN on July 18, 2025. Along with this, he posted the image of the same logo as an Instagram post, and even updated his bio. The new post had no caption but featured his track Standing Next to You as the attached music. His bio now simply reads:

“Jung Kook of BTS.”
The sudden flurry of changes, all happening in a single day, left fans intrigued and confused, sparking speculation about what it could mean.

One fan expressed their curiosity by saying:

“IS HE HINTING SOMETHING ?????”
Many theories quickly emerged. Some fans guessed it might be a new collaboration with Calvin Klein, while others speculated that it could a possible new album, a special project, or even a solo world tour.

The comments section was filled with excitement, with ARMYs eagerly trying to piece together what the star might be preparing to reveal. Fan reactions also flooded X (formerly Twitter).

“Something is cooking,” a fan said.
“It has to be something about JK the brand or tour I refuse to believe he just randomly posted this!!!,” a fan exclaimed.
“Jeon jungkook the brand,” a fan said.

Fans continued with their assumptions across the platform.

“Jjk world tour is coming lets goo,” a fan stated.
“Clothing or jewelry line.. Or maybe a collab clothing line with Calvin Klein,” a fan speculated.
“JK SOLO WORLD TOUR is coming,” a fan remarked.

Jungkook made his return to Instagram after 2 years

On July 15, 2025, Jungkook officially introduced his brand-new Instagram account to fans, marking his return to the platform after two years. Notably, however, the handle's "About" section reveals that it was created in January this year.

Jungkook's first known Instagram account was created in 2016, which became official in 2021, alongside the other BTS members when they all launched their individual profiles. However, he deleted his account in 2023 and has stayed away from the platform ever since, keeping fans updated through TikTok.

He announced his return through a Weverse Live. Notably, a few hours before the live, fans had already discovered the new account. At first, it caused confusion as there were no posts or a profile picture, making some think it was a fake account. But once they noticed it only followed the BTS members, many were convinced it was real.

The username for this new account is “mnijungkook,” which stands for “My name is Jungkook.” He revealed the meaning during his live in a humorous way, making the phrase trend on X.

Fans praised the BTS star once again for his creativity with Instagram usernames. His very first username, “abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz,” cleverly omitted the letters J and K, replacing them with two underscores to signify his initials. Later, he changed it to a simpler jungkook.97, suggesting his birth year, 1997.

Now that he is back on Instagram and has already posted and made noticeable changes, fans are speculating that he might be preparing for a new project. Since his military discharge over a month ago, ARMYs are eagerly waiting to see what his next move will be.

