Is ITZY’s Yeji a part of the 'Alice in Borderland' season 3 cast? Viral rumor explored

On May 14, 2025, a Facebook page named Netflix Updates, claimed that ITZY's Yeji has secured a role in the upcoming third installment of Alice in Borderland. The post quickly spread, gathering more than 150,000 likes at the time of writing and thousands of responses, before doubts around its validity emerged.

ITZY Yeji's rumored joining of Alice in Borderland (Image via Facebook/Netflix Updated)

However, entertainment source What’s On Netflix later clarified that Yeji is not featured in the series in any form, despite online chatter suggesting otherwise.

"We contacted Netflix for comment, and a representative from the streaming service confirmed that the casting rumour was FALSE," the outlet wrote.

However, the rumor isn't new. Back in 2023, reports also suggested that the 24-year-old was set to star as a main character in the Netflix show. To date, Yeji has only made a brief appearance as a background performer in the 2015 Korean television drama Twenty Again.

For those unversed, Netflix has officially renewed Alice in Borderland for a third season, with filmmaker Shinsuke Sato returning to direct. The series, adapted from Haro Aso’s manga, has gained critical and commercial success since its launch and is recognized as one of the platform’s strongest live-action titles from Japan.

Its storyline focuses on people trapped in an abandoned version of Tokyo where they are compelled to compete in dangerous contests. Filming for the next season is reportedly underway, though Netflix has yet to reveal a launch window.

There are no verified casting updates beyond the returning leads have been released. Tao Tsuchiya and Kento Yamazaki will reprise their roles as Yuzuha Usagi and Ryōhei Arisu, respectively.

Yeji kicked off her solo journey with Air, six years after ITZY’s debut

ITZY's Yeji stepped into the solo venture with the launch of her first mini-album Air this March. This marked her initial standalone release since the group’s debut in 2019 under JYP Entertainment. The project delivered four songs: the main title, Air, along with Invasion, Can’t Slow Me, No, and 258. The lead track blended synth-driven sounds with bass and a recurring hook.

Yeji took part in writing the lyrics, with creative input also provided by JYP’s founder, Park Jin-young. During her showcase event in Seoul, the K-pop idol discussed how the solo path began. She shared that the suggestion came during a phase when her routine felt cyclical, and the solo effort presented a new direction.

“Last year, I felt like I was falling into a rut, repeating the same schedule. That’s when the solo proposal came, and for me, it was an opportunity. Through this process, I realized just how much I love what I do,” the ITZY's leader said.

With this, the songstress became the first ITZY member to venture into solo work. Her individual debut arrived six years after the group’s launch.

Meanwhile, ITZY is now preparing to make a comeback with their upcoming record Girls Will Be Girls, set to launch on June 9, 2025, at 6 pm KST. This marks their first collective return in almost eight months since GOLD, and their initial full-team release following member Lia’s pause from activities.

