“Is this some kind of spoiler”— BTS’ Taehyung’s face-hiding pose fuels fan speculation ahead of his Celine Paris event appearance 

Taehyung of BTS has recently developed a habit of placing his palm over his mouth, a gesture that has now caught the attention of fans. Its frequent use has led many to wonder if it’s more than just a casual habit.

On July 4, 2025, the BTS star left for his CELINE fashion show scheduled for July 6. As usual, his appearance and visuals sparked a buzz online. Even while wearing a mask, he was seen doing the same gesture, fueling fan speculation. This repeated behavior has sparked curiosity among fans, with many suggesting that it might not just be a habit but possibly “some kind of spoiler.”

"taehyung is this some kind of spoiler or you just feel extremely cute these days," one fan wrote on X.

Although there’s no concrete evidence pointing to any specific meaning behind it yet, his consistent use of the gesture has left fans intrigued and eager to learn more. They’ve been actively discussing the possibility that it could be a subtle hint or tease.

"I also think the same," a fan agreed.

"Whatever this means taehyung," a fan said.

"No like he's been doing this a lot its got to be a spoiler atp," another fan affirmed.

Some fans thought it was a spoiler for something, while others mentioned that it might be a habit.

"Not new actually, he did this a lot in photoshoot and in his live too," a fan stated.

"Lol I feel like this is his “hmm” habit when he has to wait or slow down. Or even a confused habit," a fan noticed.

"THIS IS SOME NEW HABIT HE GOT," a fan remarked.

BTS' Taehyung will attend a CELINE fashion show for the first time in 3 years

On the morning of July 4, BTS’ Taehyung was seen at Incheon Airport leaving for Paris to attend the CELINE Spring/Summer 2025 show. This marks his return to the brand’s fashion event after nearly three years, as well as his first official schedule since being discharged from the military last month.

Taehyung’s look quickly made headlines. He wore a white full-sleeve polo shirt, bell-bottom jeans, boots, a black leather bag, and a choker-style beaded necklace. His appearance was so highly anticipated that Korean media reportedly published almost 700 articles within just a few hours covering his airport appearance.

Fans flooded the airport after hearing about his departure, causing quite a commotion. Because of the large crowd, Taehyung was mobbed. He later took to Weverse to directly ask fans to prioritize safety:

“ARMY, you know that right? It’s dangerous~ Let’s be safe next time”

He also updated fans from the plane, sharing selfies on both Weverse and Instagram.

Taehyung’s last CELINE fashion show appearance was in 2022 for the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, held in Paris. At that event, he wowed with a sparkling black sequined top paired with leather pants and a statement rhinestone necklace, turning heads on the global stage.

Naturally, fans are now eager to see what bold and commanding look he’ll present this time and how his visuals will once again steal the spotlight at the show.

