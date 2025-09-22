“It was customary for the king to bow first to greet the envoy”- Bon Appétit, Your Majesty writer denies historical distortion allegations

On Monday, September 22, the writer of the ongoing K-drama series, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, Park Guk-jae, released a statement through his social media platform following the backlash that was received for the show's alleged historical inaccuracy. Recently, many netizens expressed that two particular scenes from the show do not follow the historical facts.They stated that, according to the document, Annals of King Sejong, the seating arrangement of King Yi Heon and the Ming envoy in the K-drama series is incorrect, as they are seated on the same level. However, according to the document, the king is always positioned on the throne while the foreign envoys sit on a lower level.They also stated that it is not accurate that the king bowed down to the envoy first, according to the same document. As a response to the same, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty's writer Park Guk-jae expressed that the document he references for the show was Gukjo Oryeui, which is the official set of guidelines for state rituals, as compiled in 1474, which is around the same time the drama is set in.Since he used Gukjo Oryeui as the principal source for his narrative choices, he explained what was written in those documents to justify the scenes that received backlash from netizens. Here's what he stated:&quot;The section on rites in the literature clearly states that the envoy should sit to the east, and the king to the west. In Confucian etiquette, the east is higher in rank than the west. The Ming envoy was the emperor's representative. He was higher in rank than the Joseon king.&quot;Bon Appétit, Your Majesty's writer continued,&quot;According to the relevant document, it was customary for the king to bow first to greet the envoy. This was not a matter of sovereignty, but rather part of an international protocol.&quot;All you need to know about the ongoing historical fantasy K-drama series, Bon Appétit, Your MajestyBon Appétit, Your Majesty is a South Korean K-drama series that premiered on August 23, 2025, on tvN. The show revolved around the genres of historical fantasy as a modern-day chef, Yeon Ji-yeong, who is highly trained in French cuisine, is unexpectedly transported back in time during the Joseon dynasty era.After her time travel, she is forced to cook for King Yi Heon, who is known to be a tyrannical ruler with a perfectionist palate and a high temper. Therefore, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, showcases Chef Ji-yeong's determination to win over the King with her culinary skills, for both her survival in the Royal Kitchen and also in an effort to rewrite history.While the King is known for his coldness and high expectations for a perfect array of dishes at every meal, with the entrance of Chef Ji-yeong, his palate and interests in food begin to change. Most importantly, he also begins to fall in love with the chef, softening his heart and uncovering more than the temperament he is renowned for.The show contains a total of twelve episodes, and two new episodes surface on the internet every Saturday and Sunday. The finale of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, is scheduled for September 28. Interested viewers and fans can catch the show on tvN or Netflix.