"It is difficult to confirm"- BigHit Music releases statement following reports of BTS' reunion on Jin's discharge day

On June 10, BigHit Music released an official statement following the reports that six BTS members RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will reunite to welcome Jin following his discharge from his mandatory military service. The agency revealed to the South Korean media outlet Newsen in a statement and commented:

"It is difficult to confirm."

Another renowned media outlet Dispatch shared an article titled 'We take a vacation and We are going to meet Jin' hinting that the members will reportedly take a leave from their military unit and were gearing up to celebrate the return of Moon singer.

BTS members have reportedly applied for a vacation to commemorate Jin's discharge somewhere in Seoul, South Korea

The BTS member began his mandatory conscription as an active-duty soldier on December 13, 2022. Throughout his service, he reportedly showcased an exemplary and outstanding performance and was selected as a special warrior. Furthermore, he got earlier promotions to Corporal and Sergeant and was also assigned the duty of Assistant drill inspector at the Fifth Infantry Division.

The idol would be discharged from service on June 12, 2024. It has been reported that all the BTS members would gather on the discharge date. As per Dispatch reports, they plan to meet the Moon singer and have already applied for a vacation from their respective military units. The vacation dates of the members reportedly coincide with the day Jin returns.

According to reports, the six members initially planned to greet Jin in front of the unit. However, to avoid overcrowding and congestion, the members will reportedly meet somewhere in Seoul, South Korea, to commemorate Jin's discharge from the military. No official discharge ceremony or a separate event would be conducted by BigHit Music or the fandom to prevent the occurrence of unwanted accidents on the scene.

However, as BigHit Music responded to the reports that they could not confirm it, ARMYs were undoubtedly sure that the members would reunite to meet Jin on his discharge date from the military. Many believe that whenever an agency releases a statement like 'It's difficult to confirm,' the reported news ends up becoming authentic in the following days. Sarcastically, one user tweeted:

"When they say, 'it's hard to confirm, it's 100% confirmed."

While the agency released an ambiguous statement, the detective fans were quick to ascertain the meaning behind it. The fandom started rejoicing at the thought of the members being together after a long time and shared that they could not wait to see the upcoming pictures and videos of them commemorating the idol's return.

BTS' Jin would hug 1,000 ARMYs following his return from the military service

On June 6, BigHit Music shared a press release on the South Korean social media platform Weverse. They announced an in-person event led by the eldest BTS member to commemorate the 2024 FESTA Event. The agency stated that the occasion was prepared to fulfill the Moon singer's wish to spend meaningful time with ARMY in person on FESTA.

The in-person FESTA event will be conducted in two sessions. The first session titled Jin's Greetings would start at 3 pm KST and the idol would give a light hug to fans, and it is expected to last three hours. The second session Message from Jin: June 13, 2024, will feature various performances by the idol that the ARMYs wish to see, and it will start at 8 pm KST, lasting for an hour.

While the first session will not be live-streamed anywhere, the second session will have a live broadcast available on Weverse exclusively for ARMY MEMBERSHIP (GL, JP, and US) holders. The event will take place on June 13, 2024, at Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

On the same day, an outdoor event for ARMYs would be held from 11 am to 9 pm KST in the area encompassing the Futsal Field and Sports Park within Seoul Sports Complex near Woongbi Statue in Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

ARMYs are also excited to showcase their support for the idol's future endeavors and projects, which will be released following his return from mandatory military service.