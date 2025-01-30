"It's been 12 years" - Internet in a frenzy over Knetz's surprise reaction to BTS' global fame after audience's mass sing-along at j-hope's gala stage

Korean netizens (Knetz) were in disbelief after witnessing BTS' j-hope's overwhelming global fame at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 in Paris. The event, held on January 23, 2025, at La Défense Arena, saw a crowd of almost 35,000 singing along word-for-word to his songs, sparking surprise among Korean online communities. Fans worldwide found their reaction amusing, considering BTS' well-established international recognition.

J-hope took the stage as the opening performer at the charity gala, an event led by French First Lady Brigitte Macron. Dressed in an ensemble featuring black culottes, a patterned jacket, and leather gloves, he delivered a high-energy three-song set.

The audience passionately chanted his name before he even began, and when MIC Drop played, their synchronized fan chants shook the arena.

Despite BTS' decade-long global success, some Korean netizens appeared taken aback by the massive non-Korean crowd singing flawlessly in Korean. Online forums buzzed with comments expressing shock, with users questioning how the audience memorized lyrics so well.

Some compared the atmosphere to a Korean fan concert, while others admitted they had underestimated the group's international reach.

Knets reaction on BTS' j-hope's performance (Image via FM Korea)

Meanwhile, BTS fans found their reaction amusing, pointing out that BTS has consistently proven its worldwide popularity. An X user, @KeyToMagicShop, wrote,

"It kinda annoys me that they are still clueless about BTS's global popularity... It's been 12 years..."

Many laughed at how Knetz were still surprised, given that BTS members have performed at the FIFA World Cup and the White House and dominated global music charts.

"They are so surprised, as if BTS hadn't already performed at bigger venues including the Whitehouse, grammy and even the FIFA World cup," a fan mentioned.

"Do Koreans realize that BTS is a major reason their country gained worldwide recognition?" an X user wrote.

"It will be 2038 and K-netizen would still be shocked by how popular BTS is around the world. It's getting annoying," another netizen remarked.

"Got the fastest internet and is the chronically online nation, but they don't know about BTS's popularity and fame globally. Do these people only know about people's dating history and scandals? What a joke!" another fan commented.

Fans jokingly remarked that j-hope's performance "set the standard for the entire night.

"K-netz is really live in their own world, the country has one of the fastest internet connection but they still disconnected from the rest of the world," an X user added.

"When BTS is in the house, or in this case, on stage, they bring the thunder! They eat and leave no crumbs! JHOPE set the stage and the standard very high for the entire night," a netizen mentioned.

"It's really annoying that they are surprised with how popular bts are, have they been living under a rock?" a fan commented.

BTS' j-hope's performance at the 2025 Gala des Pièces Jaunes and other updates

The Gala des Pièces Jaunes was organized to raise funds for hospitalized children and teenagers. Alongside j-hope, artists such as Katy Perry, J Balvin, Burna Boy, and John Legend also performed. The event was broadcast on France TV on January 28, allowing a wider audience to witness the performances.

He performed his solo tracks On the Street, More, and a special orchestral version of BTS' MIC Drop, which intensified the crowd's energy.

Following his show-stopping appearance, j-hope hinted at upcoming projects, teasing new music and preparing for his first-ever solo tour, Hope on the Stage, which begins in Seoul on February 28, 2025.

J-hope was discharged from the military in October 2024, becoming the second member after Jin to do so. As BTS members continue their military service, fans eagerly await their full return.

