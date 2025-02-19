“It’s been 7 years” - Fans emotional as they spot BTS’ Taehyung’s pink flamingo plushie gift in j-hope’s studio during birthday live

On February 18, 2025, BTS' j-hope went live on Weverse to celebrate his birthday with ARMY, the group's fandom. Fans tuned in for the tradition, which every BTS member follows yearly. However, one detail that caught fans' attention was the flamingo plushie hanging on the wall of his studio, Hope World.

It's the same flamingo toy his group member V gifted him during Bon Voyage season 3 in Malta in 2018. The plushie still being in j-hope's studio after seven years sparked reactions, with one fan writing:

"It's been 7 years."

In 2018, when j-hope mentioned he had never seen a flamingo, V attempted to win him one in a carnival game. On his first try, Taehyung missed the 30-point target. After numerous attempts and nearly spending all his money, V finally won the flamingo plushie.

When V returned from his apartment, he gave the flamingo plushie to j-hope, who immediately smiled upon receiving it. He carried the flamingo everywhere and named it "Manggae" after his favorite rice cake, manggae-tteok. Many noticed the same plushie hanging on the wall even after years and shared their thoughts.

"I really cry myself to sleep like this," a fan shared.

"I'm not crying you crying," a viewer wrote.

"New reason to cry," another netizen noted.

Others openly shared their thoughts on their friendship.

"That's what a healthy friendship should look like... They're the example of every single great moment irl," a person said.

"Hobi said he'd keep it in the studio and he kept his promise even when they moved buildings and going as far as taking it to the hope on the street pop up," a fan remarked.

"Hobis the best hyung for Tae," another user added.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook reunite virtually from the military for j-hope's live

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin (Image via Instagram/@j.m)

BTS' j-hope's birthday live featured surprise calls from Jimin and Jungkook. Both members are currently serving in the South Korean military. They enlisted together and were assigned to active duty in the same division.

Fans were surprised when j-hope's phone rang, and Jimin was on the other end. Sounding a bit shy, Jimin greeted ARMY after a long time. Moments later, Jungkook also joined.

BTS' j-hope put them on speaker as Jimin told fans he loves and admitted:

"I feel embarrassed. My face is turning red."

Jungkook playfully reflected on aging with j-hope, who had just turned 31. Jungkook said he only had six months left in his twenties, prompting j-hope to respond,

"This is crazy. I can't believe Jungkook is almost 30!"

Meanwhile, another video from the celebration went viral. j-hope walked into a dimly lit room, unaware of what was coming. The lights suddenly turned on as staff cheered for him. He was welcomed with a tiara, a cake, and a bouquet.

BTS member Jin, who appeared to have planned the surprise, arrived and shared a warm hug with the birthday boy. Towards the end of the clip, j-hope bowed to thank everyone for the celebration.

