“It’s so burdensome”- RM reflects on the pressure surrounding BTS’ post-military comeback

On Friday, September 12, BTS's RM held a Weverse livestream on his birthday to spend some time communicating with ARMYs. During the same, the idol largely talked about the several things the BTS members have been working on for their next group comeback. He shared his excitement about the same and expressed that the album is going to be a completely new chapter for the members.💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyhLINK🐨 We will have the concerts. We're already having concert related meetings. Cause, next year's project will be our everything so we must prepare for it already. 🐨 So we've been having meetings, preparing for the album, discussions on the styling, then our musicHowever, the idol also talked about how pressuring it is for the BTS members to return to the industry. He talked about how they had just returned from serving their mandatory military enlistment after three years, and the pressure of creating a good album for their next comeback had been weighing on RM and the bandmates. Here's what he stated:&quot;Ahhhh, it's so burdensome!! I mean, imagine you're BTS! You're BTS, but you just got discharged from the military, it took three years, you're suddenly back, and everyone is like, &quot;WOW, they're gonna come up with something insane, aren't they?&quot;. It's so pressuring for us too! And we got together and lived together for two months, but we're all the same, we're the same as we were!&quot;RM also added that he and the members have been working like full-time employees every day to prepare and discuss the album, styles, concepts, songs, and more.BTS's RM talks about solo tour, comeback concert, group album updates, and moreDuring RM's birthday livestream on September 12, the idol gave a few updates on the group album that has been in the works. He expressed that there can be many things that fans can look forward to with their upcoming comeback, especially due to the concerts that will follow the album release. Here's what he stated:&quot;We're getting ready for the new BTS (comeback). It's gonna be a whole new chapter for us, I can't wait. Next year's gonna be really big. I mean, in terms of many things. I hope you guys can stay healthy until we visit your areas and countries. It has been 6 years since we've been on tour, and a lot of things have happened. We call it chapter 2, like BTS 2.0. I hope you guys stay healthy, and I hope you always stay well and energetic.&quot;On the other hand, one of the fans also asked about the idol's solo tour, given his large solo discography and many other BTS members embarking on the same. RM explained that he, too, has been thinking about it, especially after being inspired by his fellow bandmates' solo world tours. He stated the following:&quot;I did release many albums. Now I've thought a lot and also been inspired a lot while watching Hobi, Yoongi hyung, and Jin hyung. I should do a solo tour someday later on, but I want to prepare properly, so I'm thinking about it and how I could do it, but right now, group comeback is more important right now so I'm focusing more on the group comeback.&quot;In other news, the idol also talked about his birthday and revealed that he celebrated the occasion with both Taehyung and Jimin, and also received a ring as a birthday gift from Jin. Therefore, while many fans have been eagerly awaiting BTS' comeback, which is scheduled for next Spring, they've also been concerned about the members' health and other priorities.