"It's very embarrassing"- Internet divided as Hoshi's mention of "chapter 2" for SEVENTEEN post-enlistment draws BTS plagiarism claims

On August 23, 2025, Hoshi ended the HOSHI X WOOZI FAN CONCERT [WARNING] - GWANGJU with remarks on SEVENTEEN’s future. He said the group’s “chapter 1” is nearing its close as members prepare for military duty. The 29-year-old explained that they plan to move into “chapter 2,” aiming for growth.&quot;We are going to the military so the chapter 1 finishes soon and to move on to chapter 2, we need to grow further. we will become our better selves and meditate. We will be back as better seventeen. you will be with us for chapter 2 right?,&quot; the K-pop idol stated.At last, Hoshi thanked Carats for their steady support and asked fans to continue with them through the next stage.However, his choice of words quickly drew notice online. Some welcomed the hopeful tone, while others pointed out that the term “chapter two” was already used by BTS, sparking debate about overlap.&quot;It’s very embarrassing to see seventeen literally copy every little detail of bts . Like have something of your own??,&quot; an X user commented.🥀 @0709dicLINKIt’s very embarrassing to see seventeen literally copy every little detail of bts . Like have something of your own??Many are questioning why other groups seem to be following BTS’ path. For those unversed, in chapter 2, Bangtan members have focused on individual projects, releasing solo albums.killin' it 𝓯⁷ @gookiemin__LINKLmao now everyone will copy bts steps , watch them release solo contents as well 😭Army⁷ @streambtssongsLINKCAN THEY BE ORIGINAL FOR ONCE? DAMN ITsmile hoya⁷ @seokismilesLINKSuddenly everyone having a chapter 2 in their career????However, some fans point out that the phrase “entering a new chapter” is commonly used and not exclusive to BTS.Sneha ⚡️⚡️In diamond life💎💎 @SnehajosemarchLINKEven when I finished my 12th grade my teachers said you are entering your new chapter of life which is even before bts debuted🙄🙄 It is a common phrase pack it up.SeungSeung @boochoelLINKI didn't know that embarking on new chapters in life was coined by them? Well, then, let me apologize for being on chapter 4 of my life 🙇‍♀️Luna ¹⁷ ⚡ @lookatmafitLINK? So no one can say chapters now or what. Why are u even in our businessSEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi conclude the Warning concerts ahead of their military enlistmentWoozi and Hoshi (Image via X/@pledis_17)On August 23 and 24, 2025, SEVENTEEN members Hoshi and Woozi held their unit concert HOSHI X WOOZI FAN CONCERT [WARNING] at the Universiade Gymnasium of Chosun University in Gwangju. Tickets sold out during fan club presales, with restricted-view seating later opened.Fans from over 60 countries, including Japan and the United States, joined through live online broadcasts. The tour began in Seoul last month and traveled through Busan, Taipei, and Yokohama before closing in Gwangju. Each city saw full houses, and in Japan, the show was screened in about 130 theaters.The Gwangju performance lasted nearly three hours. Hoshi and Woozi performed solo stages and unit tracks, including Shoot Me and Go, STUPID IDIOT, and an unreleased song titled Copy and Paste. Hoshi, leader of the group’s performance team, and Woozi, leader of the vocal team, first worked together in 2017 with Shoot Me and Go. Their first official single as a unit, BEAM, was released in March 2025.SEVENTEEN’s member Hoshi, as well as his bandmate Woozi, are set to begin their required national duty next month. Woozi is slated to join on September 15, 2025, with Hoshi enlisting a day later, on September 16.