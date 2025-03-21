“It’s not fair to CARATs”—Fans react as SEVENTEEN’s sold-out event sees empty seats due to ticketing issues

On March 20, 2025, SEVENTEEN conducted their annual fan meeting, SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND. Held at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium, the two-day event on March 20 and 21 was completely sold out. Tickets were snapped up during the fan club pre-sale, leaving none for general sale.

However, fans at the venue on day one were met with a sight—empty seats scattered throughout the stadium, even in high-demand sections near the stage, as reported by @pannchoa on X. The unexpected vacancies sparked questions about the ticketing process.

Netizens posted screenshots from the ticketing site showing seats suddenly up for sale. They claimed they waited all night for tickets but saw them appear at the last minute.

"Seeing empty seats AGAIN when I could’ve planned better if they had just been transparent is so disappointing. Why does this keep happening? It’s not fair to CARATs who saved up and were ready to go," an X user commented.

This sparked widespread discussion, with many criticizing the ticket resellers.

"I hope you made a deficit and learned your lesson, if you don't do anything to stop scalpers & sellers in the black market it's gonna get worst. I feel so bad for carats who didnt get any tickets & then see these empty seats, what a waste," a fan remarked.

"Wtf you’re f*kn joking?!😕 all those empty seats wtaf is interpark playing at??? (Plus those scalpers istfg this is so upsetting…i wonder what the members wouldve felt seeing those empty seats☹️)," a user noted.

"The empty seats…shouldve give the seats to carats but those scalpers ughh," a person said.

Fans mentioned that the tickets were "wasted" because of "scalpers."

"He thought it wouldn't sell out?! MAN THERE WAS A QUEUE, people left behind, so many couldn't get tickets YOU GUYS, carats would fill those seats even if it was Christmas day," a netizen wrote.

"All the empty seats that could've been filled up by carats... all wasted thanks to scalpers," a viewer added.

"Scalpers are destroyers," a fan shared.

Pledis Entertainment confirms airline employee indicted for leaking SEVENTEEN’s flight details

On March 17, 2025, Pledis Entertainment announced on Weverse that an airline employee had been indicted for illegally selling SEVENTEEN’s flight details. The agency stated it is taking strict legal action against privacy violations.

"We are taking strict measures against actions that threaten the safety of our artists. Recently, an airline employee who illegally sold flight information related to Seventeen was indicted following an investigation. We are also actively pursuing lawsuits against those who have invaded the artists' privacy," Pledis Entertainment asserted.

The information was allegedly sold to “sasaengs.” Pledis addressed leaks of the K-pop group's confidential information, including unreleased albums and performances.

These details have appeared on anonymous forums since 2023. The company began collecting evidence last year and has filed criminal complaints. Law enforcement is investigating, with inquiries into suspects still ongoing.

"We have always made our best efforts to protect information regarding our artists' lowever, we determined that these leaks had escalated beyond an acceptable level," the agency added.

Pledis is also taking legal action against defamation, personal attacks, false information, and s*xual harassment targeting the group. Complaints have been filed against those spreading harmful remarks. The company stated there would be no "settlements or leniency." Pledis reaffirmed its commitment to protecting SEVENTEEN’s rights and thanked CARATs for their support.

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo announced that SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND will be his last public event before his military enlistment.

