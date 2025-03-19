"It's going to be a bloody battle for tickets!" — Fans react as G-dragon announces Asian stops in Phase 1 of his Übermensch Concert World Tour

The much-anticipated and much-awaited news about G-Dragon's solo worldwide concert tour is finally announced. The rapper's agency, Fanplusone, took to its social media to make the announcement for Phase 1 of the concert. After starting in South Korea with two concerts on March 29 and 30, the concert will move to other Asian countries like Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and more.

Fans have been excited to find out the new update on the Power hitmaker's concert tour. Fans from those respective countries appear happy to have almost 2-day runs in most locations. G-Dragon's concert, after almost a decade, is a much-awaited event for his fans. As a result, a lot of them will be lining up for tickets. Some fans poked fun, and one tweeted:

"It's going to be a bloody battle for tickets! I probably have to fight CVIPs for both Macau and Hong Kong dates!! No..."

Fans appeared excited and surpised by the tour locations and venue details. They also demanded the rapper give them more concert dates soon.

"G-DRAGON ÜBERMENSCH NOT ONLY IN PH BUT IN MY HOMETOWN," a fan wrote.

"look at the venues, ARENA AND DOMES," another fan wrote.

"stop giving me anxiety and give me Europe tour dates!!!" a user wrote.

From the concert date coinciding with birthdays to anxiety for more tour dates, the fans shared a range of reactions to the concert date announcement.

"MY BIRTHDAY MONTH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" a fan replied.

""and more to come" soon please. I need to know if I can make it somehow," another fan wrote.

G-Dragon's Übermensch concert tour

Phase 1 of G-Dragon's Übermensch concert tour will take place in the following Asian cities, beginning on May 11 in Tokyo and going on until August 10 in Hong Kong. More stops for the concert tour will be added soon. The ticket sales for the concert have not yet begun. AEG Presents Asia is the management team for the concert.

City & Country Date Location TOKYO, JAPAN MAY 10 & 11

Tokyo Dome BOCAUE, PHILIPPINES MAY 17 Philippine Arena OSAKA, JAPAN MAY 25 & 26

Kyocera Dome MACAU JUNE 7 & 8

Galaxy Arena TAIPEI, TAIWAN JULY 12 & 13 Taipei Arena KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA JULY 19 & 20

Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil JAKARTA, INDONESIA JULY 26

Indonesia Arena HONG KONG AUGUST 9 & 10

AsiaWorld-Arena

G-Dragon first announced the concert in February 2025, with a maiden 2-day concert in Seoul, South Korea. The concert will take place on March 29 and 30. The tickets for the same are already on sale, with many sections sold out already. The concert is presented by Coupang Play.

The concert will be an extension of the rapper's comeback activities following the release of his third studio album, Übermensch. It was released on February 25, 2025. The album comes after a wait of almost 12 years after his second studio album, Coup D'etat, which was released in 2013. A listening party was also held in Seoul following the album's release.

In addition to new music, G-Dragon also launched his variety talk show Good Day, where he invited actors, singers, and other bigwigs of the Korean entertainment industry to talk about their journey. The variety show also doubles up as a music project as the rapper collaborates with other figures to create a new song.

