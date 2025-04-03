"It will be more emotional and louder" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope talks about what would change in the next BTS reunion 

SiriusXM K-Pop recently had BTS' j-hope as a guest on the show following the latter's recent concert tour. The host, Michael Tam, got candid with the rapper, and the two discussed the group's future as well. The full interview was released on April 3, 2025.

Ad

j-hope said that the experience would surely be surreal and expressed his excitement to work as a group member. He then added that the reunion will be different as the seven members will work together after a considerable gap. Following the group's hiatus, the members' military enlistments and solo ventures, a lot has changed since 2021 for the group on an individual level. He said,

"I myself am wondering what the energy will be like once we’re back together."

Ad

Trending

Fans were emotional listening to j-hope talk about the BTS reunion as it has been almost four years since the group performed together. Apart from Jin and j-hope, all members of BTS are currently completing their mandatory military duties. They are expected to be discharged in June 2025. Here's how the fans reacted:

"It will be more emotional and louder Hobi," tweeted a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That has been so important, for them to have that time doing solo things, experimenting &doing things they wanted as individual artists. This way when they come back together as a group there are no regrets,etc, & it will only make them stronger as they'd have known both sides," wrote a user.

"He had the widest smile on his face by the end My shaylaaaa," said another fan.

Ad

"i cant wait to finally see BTS back together," added a netizen.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several other fans expressed similar sentiments, expressing their eagerness to see the group's reunion.

"I really can't wait for our 7 kings reunion," commented a fan.

"I can’t believe they have been apart so long. I’m sure they meet and hangout plus the group chat is active… but it just dawned on me how long ago take two was," said another fan.

Ad

"Remember when we kept telling ourselves to not be sad because 2025 would come in a flash? Yeah, well it’s here," added a user.

What has BTS member j-hope planned for the rest of 2025?

Ad

j-hope is currently on his first solo concert tour, Hope on the Stage. The concert began with a 3-day set in Seoul, South Korea, from February 28 to March 2. Then, the rapper headed to North America. He will wrap up the North America leg in April and then head to Asia for a two-month-long leg. The Asia leg will conclude on July 1, 2025, with a concert in Japan, thus concluding the concert tour as well.

Ad

j-hope also released new music with two singles like Sweet Dreams (ft Migeul) and Mona Lisa. He also collaborated with American rapper Don Toliver for the song LV Bag, which was featured in the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter Showcase in Paris in January 2025.

Besides these, further activities by the rapper are still under wraps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback