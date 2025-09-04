  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Jungkookiefication of Taehyung” - Fans react after spotting BTS’ V’s wardrobe similarities to Jungkook's during his visit to Frieze Seoul exhibition

“Jungkookiefication of Taehyung” - Fans react after spotting BTS’ V’s wardrobe similarities to Jungkook's during his visit to Frieze Seoul exhibition

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Sep 04, 2025 14:56 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung's outfit resembles Jungkook's style (Images via YouTube/Hanjin Choi)

BTS’ Taehyung’s recent look drew attention for its similarity to an outfit once worn by his bandmate Jungkook. On September 3, 2025, he attended the Seoul Art Exhibition dressed in a relaxed ensemble featuring a loose-fitting white long-sleeve t-shirt, baggy grey pants, white sneakers, and a pair of glasses. Fans quickly noticed that this was identical to an outfit Jungkook had worn a few years back, excluding the glasses.

Ad

This sparked playful reactions among fans, with many joking that V had borrowed Jungkook’s wardrobe for the event.

“Jungkookiefication of Taehyung,” one fan said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many others chimed in with witty remarks and creative comments about their similar fashion choices.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Taehyung and Jungkook's "Taekook" moments over the last few days

On September 1, Taehyung made an appearance at the grand opening of Frieze Seoul 2025, one of the city’s most prominent and highly anticipated annual art events. This art week attracts artists, collectors, and cultural figures from around the globe, and V's attendance alongside BTS leader Namjoon drew significant attention from fans as well as the media.

Ad

For the occasion, V chose an all-black ensemble. He layered a sleek black jacket over a simple black t-shirt and paired it with black trousers, creating a monochromatic look that stood out.

During one of the media interactions at the event, Taehyung took a moment to acknowledge Jungkook’s birthday, which fell on that same day, September 1. With a playful tone, he addressed the cameras and said:

“Hello, this is V. Today is Jungkook’s birthday, so please keep all the focus on him. Thank you.”
Ad

For many ARMYs, this became a delightful “Taekook” moment, reminding them of the strong connection shared between the two youngest members of the group.

A couple of days later, on September 3, another moment involving the duo surfaced online and further delighted fans. Both Taehyung and Jungkook were seen spending time together at the gym, where they appeared in a vlog shared by bodybuilder and trainer Choi Han-jin. The video, titled Last Season’s Chest Routine! (Feat. Jungkook and V), offered a rare glimpse of their off-stage camaraderie.

Ad

Although the two appeared only towards the end of the vlog, the trainer introduced them warmly and invited them to greet the viewers.

In this candid segment, the two BTS members engaged in light-hearted conversation with the trainer, joking around while also playfully touching his muscles and complimenting his physique. For this casual outing, both opted for all-black workout attire, maintaining a low-key yet stylish vibe, with Jungkook also wearing a mask.

Together, these instances reflect the deep and easygoing bond the two maknae members of BTS have nurtured over the years. They continue to share moments, giving fans small glimpses into their friendship.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications