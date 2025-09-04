“Jungkookiefication of Taehyung” - Fans react after spotting BTS’ V’s wardrobe similarities to Jungkook's during his visit to Frieze Seoul exhibition

BTS’ Taehyung’s recent look drew attention for its similarity to an outfit once worn by his bandmate Jungkook. On September 3, 2025, he attended the Seoul Art Exhibition dressed in a relaxed ensemble featuring a loose-fitting white long-sleeve t-shirt, baggy grey pants, white sneakers, and a pair of glasses. Fans quickly noticed that this was identical to an outfit Jungkook had worn a few years back, excluding the glasses.This sparked playful reactions among fans, with many joking that V had borrowed Jungkook’s wardrobe for the event.“Jungkookiefication of Taehyung,” one fan said.Many others chimed in with witty remarks and creative comments about their similar fashion choices.Zee @Jeon_zee20LINKNot tae just waking up everyday and scrolling thru his gallery so he can choose the jungkook look he wanna style today!!! 😬😌🍒ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ ᵈᵃʸ @IanzthvLINKTell me why Taehyung looks like he walked straight out of the ‘7 days a week’ singer’s closet..J @_jjkbunnykookLINKNot tae showing up wearing jks clothes 😭💜💚🐰🐯/🐻💙❤️PalyTaekook 🔞 @palytaekookLINKNo on else could pull off JK’s closet like Tae can 🤣Taehyung on Jungkook's lap⁷ @NightVeil_LINKExactly As if taehyung came straight out of jungkook's closet 😭😭𝚃𝚔 @TaekoomaniaLINK😭😭 their fashion sense is so similar at timesprivtae @privtaebooLINKTHEY SHARING THE CLOSET TOGETHER YALLTaehyung and Jungkook's &quot;Taekook&quot; moments over the last few daysOn September 1, Taehyung made an appearance at the grand opening of Frieze Seoul 2025, one of the city’s most prominent and highly anticipated annual art events. This art week attracts artists, collectors, and cultural figures from around the globe, and V's attendance alongside BTS leader Namjoon drew significant attention from fans as well as the media.For the occasion, V chose an all-black ensemble. He layered a sleek black jacket over a simple black t-shirt and paired it with black trousers, creating a monochromatic look that stood out.During one of the media interactions at the event, Taehyung took a moment to acknowledge Jungkook’s birthday, which fell on that same day, September 1. With a playful tone, he addressed the cameras and said:“Hello, this is V. Today is Jungkook’s birthday, so please keep all the focus on him. Thank you.”For many ARMYs, this became a delightful “Taekook” moment, reminding them of the strong connection shared between the two youngest members of the group.A couple of days later, on September 3, another moment involving the duo surfaced online and further delighted fans. Both Taehyung and Jungkook were seen spending time together at the gym, where they appeared in a vlog shared by bodybuilder and trainer Choi Han-jin. The video, titled Last Season’s Chest Routine! (Feat. Jungkook and V), offered a rare glimpse of their off-stage camaraderie.Although the two appeared only towards the end of the vlog, the trainer introduced them warmly and invited them to greet the viewers.In this candid segment, the two BTS members engaged in light-hearted conversation with the trainer, joking around while also playfully touching his muscles and complimenting his physique. For this casual outing, both opted for all-black workout attire, maintaining a low-key yet stylish vibe, with Jungkook also wearing a mask.Together, these instances reflect the deep and easygoing bond the two maknae members of BTS have nurtured over the years. They continue to share moments, giving fans small glimpses into their friendship.