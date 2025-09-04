  • home icon
  "THEY LOOK SO INSANELY FINE"- Fans swoon as BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook turn heads with "sculpted" physiques in Hanjin Cho's workout video

“THEY LOOK SO INSANELY FINE”- Fans swoon as BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook turn heads with “sculpted” physiques in Hanjin Cho’s workout video

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Sep 04, 2025 13:08 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook and Taehyung with Cho Han-jin (Image via Instagram/@ifbbpro_bigchoi)

On Thursday, September 4, BTS's Taehyung and Jungkook appeared on the latest YouTube vlog of Hanjin Cho's workouts. While the video was mostly about the professional bodybuilder explaining a workout routine, towards the end of the same, the two K-pop idols made a brief entrance where they came to greet Hanjin Cho, who is also their personal trainer.

When clips of the same landed on the internet, fans began to swoon over the two celebrities' physiques as Taehyung and Jungkook flaunted them in the video. Many were impressed with the hard work and training that the two members put in to build and maintain a strong and structured physique. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"THERE IS A VIDEO TOO SKSKSKSK THEY LOOK SO INSANELY FINE" said a fan
Many fans and netizens continued to swoon over the two BTS members and complimented their impressive physique.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and Taehyung's solo activities

BTS' Jungkook, or Jeon Jung-kook, made his solo debut with the release of his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto, in July 2023. He soon followed it up with the release of his second single in collaboration with Jack Harlow called 3D in September 2023.

Following the same, in November of the same year, he rolled out his first studio album, GOLDEN, which held the track, Standing Next To You, as its lead single. Soon after the same, in December, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service along with fellow member, Jimin, under the Buddy System.

Around June 2024, for BTS' 11th debut anniversary, the idol rolled out a special track called Never Let Go, which was pre-recorded, as a tribute to the relationship he shares with ARMYs. Taehyung, on the other hand, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023.

The album held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track. In December of the same year, he enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant in the Special Task Force, which is an elite counter-terrorism unit. Regardless of his enlistment, he rolled out three solo singles in 2024.

In March 2024, he released a single called FRI(END)S. This was followed by two winter releases in December. One was called Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin and another was a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas.

Following the same, both the K-pop idols were discharged from the military after the completion of their service. Most recently, Taehyung was spotted at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week in July. He attended the same as Celine's ambassador for the brand's 2026 Spring/Summer Collection fashion show.

On the other hand, Jungkook has been spending his time reuniting with the BTS members and catching up with ARMYs through Weverse livestreams. Additionally, the two members have also been participating with their felloe members for the group's next album, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
