"#JusticeForFatima" — Online communities demand action after 13-year girl allegedly subjected to bullying for liking Kpop

In a tragic incident that has ignited global outrage, 13-year-old Fatima Maite from Mexico City suffered severe injuries after allegedly falling from the third floor of her school building on February 13, 2025. The incident is alleged to be the culmination of relentless bullying by her peers due to her passion for K-pop music.

Disclaimer: This article discusses sensitive topics, including s*icide, bullying, and murder.

Fatima Maite was found critically injured on the school grounds. Conflicting reports emerged regarding the circumstances leading to her fall. Some sources claimed she was pushed by her bullies, while others suggested she was coerced into jumping.

On February 18, Borneo Bulletin reported that a video circulating on social media purportedly shows a girl being pushed off a balcony. However, its authenticity and connection to Fatima Maite have not been officially verified. It is important to note that, as of February 19, 2025, the video isn't available on social media platforms like Reddit, X, Facebook, and more.

As a result of the fall, Fatima Maite reportedly sustained a fractured pelvis and other serious injuries. Medical professionals have indicated that her recovery will be prolonged and challenging, with the possibility that she may never walk again. Her current condition remains critical, and she is under intensive medical care.

The incident caused a global outcry on social media, with #JusticeForFatima trending worldwide since February 14 in the K-pop community.

Various K-pop fan communities, including prominent groups like BTS ARMY, CARAT, ENGENE, etc., pledged to support Fatima Maite and her family through fundraising efforts and awareness campaigns by trending the hashtag.

Fatima Maite's father claimed that his daughter was pushed off the building's third floor

On February 18, The Korea Herald reported that Fatima Maite's father claimed that his daughter had been subjected to ongoing bullying at school because of her enthusiasm for K-pop. Despite multiple reports to school authorities, he alleged that no effective measures were taken to address the harassment.

He holds the school's negligence responsible for the tragic escalation that led to his daughter's severe injuries.

The Mexican police have initiated an investigation into the incident, officially classifying it as a case of school violence. Authorities are examining the roles of at least three individuals alleged to have been involved in the attack.

The school administration has yet to release a detailed statement regarding the incident or the measures they plan to implement to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The South Korean Embassy in Mexico has publicly condemned the attack. In a statement on social media, the embassy expressed solidarity with Fátima and denounced the aggression and harassment she endured because of her preference for K-pop and Korean culture.

The translation of the tweet above, provided by Google, reads,

“We join in the rejection of the aggression, harassment and #Bullying at school that the girl Fatima suffered due to her preference for #KPop #Hallyu #KoreanCulture.”

The embassy emphasized that K-pop promotes diversity and inclusion and urged authorities to take decisive action against bullying in educational institutions.

In other news, a 48-year-old elementary school teacher in Daejeon (South Korea) confessed to the brutal murder of her 7-year-old student, Kim Ha-neul. The tragedy unfolded on February 10, 2025, in the school classroom where the teacher stabbed Ha-neul multiple times all across her body.

The young girl had sustained multiple stab wounds to her neck and face. The teacher was found beside her, who had inflicted stab wounds upon herself in an apparent s*icide attempt.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Ha-neul was pronounced dead. The teacher survived and is currently receiving medical treatment under police custody.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek immediate assistance from a qualified mental health professional or contact emergency services.

