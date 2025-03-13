“Kelly and Hobi would’ve been a fun pair”— Fans speculate BTS’ j-hope’s Kelly Clarkson Show appearance amid his canceled schedule announcement 

On March 12, 2025, BigHit Music confirmed that BTS j-hope’s US TV appearance on March 13 had been canceled. The agency did not provide a reason for the cancelation, but it said that “unavoidable local circumstances” led to the sudden decision.

Ad

"The US promotion, which was scheduled to be released on March 13 after local filming, has been canceled due to unavoidable local circumstances. We will provide updates on the future schedule. We appreciate your understanding and support,” BigHit Music said in an English statement.

Details about which US show j-hope was scheduled to appear on were never revealed. However, fans speculated that it might be The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Ad

Trending

"Finding out the filming was probably for the kelly clarkson show but it’s canceled because she’s not been filming this week now i’m sad because kelly and hobi would have been such a fun pair," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

j-hope is still listed on Kelly Clarkson’s official website as a guest, but his photo has been removed. Clarkson herself has been absent from her show for unknown reasons. This led many to believe that the entire segment had to be scrapped.

"It was gonna be Kelly Clarkson’s show but since she’s been MIA they had to cancel. Hope she’s ok!," a fan remarked.

Ad

"*UPDATE* and it doesn’t even look like the notice was even about the protests, but an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show," an user mentioned.

"Oh....hobi was originally planning to appear on Kelly Clarkson Show!," a person said.

Currently, there is no update on whether the Chicken Noodle Soup star's appearance will be rescheduled. BigHit Music said it will provide updates if anything changes. Additionally, the agency has asked fans to stay tuned. While the sudden cancelation is disappointing for many fans, others are expressing support online.

Ad

"As long as Hobi and the staff and crew with him are okay, that is the ONLY thing that's important. PERIOD. ARMY has lots of content and a new song from Hobi to focus on right now, so this cancellation isn't anything to be upset over. Hope everyone is okay," a netizen wrote.

"We understand! Please stay safe. We have tons of content from the last days and we'll focus on giving Hobi amazing grades," a viewer added.

Ad

"The important thing is that Hobi is well, safe and calm, everything will happen when it should, Army understands, no problem and relax," another fan noted.

BTS’ j-hope to continue his solo tour in the US

Ad

j-hope is all set to bring his HOPE ON THE STAGE solo tour to the United States. He will kick off his North American leg with two nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on March 13 and 14, 2025.

These shows will mark the first stop on his US tour. The global tour officially launched in Seoul, where the 31-year-old performed three consecutive nights at the KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025. After Brooklyn, j-hope will continue touring across Asia, with the tour concluding in Osaka, Japan, on June 1, 2025.

Ad

j-hope's new single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Grammy-winning R&B star Miguel, was released on March 7, 2025. It arrives just days before the Bangtan Boy begins his US tour.

During this time, he also appeared on the American late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the single. This marks the BTS member's first comeback since completing military service in October 2024 and his first track since Hope on the Street Vol. 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback