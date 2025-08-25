Kim Sae-ron's former manager cleared of 5 million KRW hospital bill embezzlement accusations after police cite insufficient evidence

On August 25, 2025, Hankyung reported that the police dismissed the accusations against Kim Sae-ron’s former manager, identified as Mr. K. The late actress's manager had been accused of embezzling money from a hospital bill and misusing her medical records.According to the report, the National Office of Investigation informed Mr. K on August 21 that the case would not proceed due to a lack of evidence. The complaint was originally lodged in June by broadcaster Kwon Young-chan, who said he was representing Kim Sae-ron’s bereaved family.Kwon raised suspicions after pointing out that a hospital outpatient record appeared under the actress’s name a month after her passing in February. He also highlighted that a wrist surgery conducted in November 2024 was billed at 5.4 million KRW but was later reprocessed at 4.98 million KRW, suggesting possible embezzlement.Mr. K denied the allegations, explaining that Kim Sae-ron did not have insurance at the time. He added that her surgery expenses were nearly 5 million KRW and that the actress herself had confirmed the amount. He stressed that there was nothing suspicious about the payment.Officials from her former agency also defended him, stating that he had looked after Kim closely and that allegations of financial misconduct or other wrongdoing were baseless. A hospital representative also dismissed Kwon’s claims. In an interview with SBS Entertainment News, cited by Hankyung, the hospital spokesperson said:&quot;We have confirmed the content of Kwon Young-chan's broadcast. However, the medical records and repayment circumstances mentioned are all groundless. The contents of the accusation have not been officially confirmed yet, but we will take necessary action as soon as they are confirmed.&quot;They clarified that the accusations lacked factual grounds and assured that the institution would only take proper action if any real discrepancies were found.Exploring recent controversy involving Kim Sae-ron's former managerAlthough cleared of embezzlement charges, Mr. K has taken legal action of his own. According to Hankyung, on June 19, he filed a lawsuit against Kwon Young-chan for defamation and insult under the Information and Communications Network Act.That case remains under investigation. Mr. K has maintained that the broadcaster spread false information that damaged his reputation. This dispute adds to the wider controversies surrounding Kim Sae-ron following her passing earlier this year at the age of 24.Kwon had raised suspicions not only about the hospital bills but also regarding access to the late actress's private medical information.London For kim soo hyun @Londonvoting2LINKTHE SAME MOUTHS THAT SMEARED SOO HYUN NOW RUN FROM THEIR OWN SHADOWS. So now the late Kim Sae-ron’s former manager walks away cleared of all charges after being accused of embezzling hospital fees. The case that once made noisy headlines has been quietly shut down. And yet, theHowever, police investigations and statements from both the hospital and her former agency have consistently rejected these claims.Kim Sae-ron first rose to fame as a child actress in The Man from Nowhere (2010). She later starred in dramas such as Secret Healer (2016) and Bloodhounds (2023). In recent years, she had faced personal and career struggles, particularly following a drunk driving incident in 2022.Kim Sae-ron was found dead in February 2025, and her passing was ruled a su*cide.KoreanUpdates! @KoreanUpdatesLINK[BREAKING] Police confirms that #KimSaeron has passed away after being discovered unconscious in her home. Death cause is still being investigated. Deep condolences to all who are left behind #KoreanUpdates RZWhile the latest ruling clears her former manager of financial wrongdoing, the defamation case against Kwon Young-chan is expected to keep the matter active in court for some time.