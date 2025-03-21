Latest news reports indicate Kim Soo-hyun is with his family, who are shielding him from news and videos amid the controversy

On March 21, 2025, Newsen reported that actor Kim Soo-hyun is currently spending time with his family at his home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul. The report also suggested that although it is unclear if the actor is suffering from anxiety or mental stress, his family has been shielding him from all the related news and videos.

Kim Soo-hyun is facing significant backlash after the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute claimed on March 10, 2025, that he was dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

As reported by Newsen, a staff member from MBC's variety show, Good Day, where the actor participated in filming after the controversy broke out, stated that Kim Soo-hyun complained of extreme stress.

He also revealed that the Queen of Tears star must have recalled Kim Sae-Ron and felt a mix of sadness, isolation, resentment, and injustice towards the deceased.

It has also been reported that Kim Soo-hyun provided his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, with all the necessary information and remained uninvolved in the response process. GOLD MEDALIST struggled to devise countermeasures and had initially gained traction due to Garosero and its frequent revelations.

The report further revealed that GOLD MEDALIST even attempted to resolve the issue with the bereaved family through dialogue. There were discussions about sending condolence money to Kim Sae-ron's family.

However, as soon as the Garosero Research Institute released objectionable images of the actor in Kim Sae-ron's house, the plan was scrapped.

After the objectionable pictures of Kim Soo-hyun were released washing dishes in the late actress's home, the agency felt the moderate strategy of solving the problem through dialogue.

They filed a criminal complaint for violating the Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes against Kim Sae-ron's family, the Garosero Research Institute, and an unnamed individual known to be the late actress's aunt on March 20, 2025.

More about Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's dating controversy

On March 10, 2025, a YouTube channel named Garosero Research Institute uploaded a video claiming that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were dating when the actress was just 15 and he was 27. Their relationship started in 2015 and ended in 2022 after her DUI scandal.

She alleged that Sae-ron helped Soo-hyun establish his own management agency GOLD MEDALIST, by providing free labour, giving acting lessons and directing new talent.

However, after her contract with the agency concluded in 2024, the agency issued a notice to pay back the damages they covered for her during the DUI scandal, which was around $483,000.

She tried to contact Kim Soo-hyun but was unable to do so. The aunt claimed that she felt betrayed and posted a picture of the duo on Instagram just to get his attention.

But on the contrary, GOLD MEDALIST and Kim Soo-hyun issued a statement that painted the late actress in a negative light.

GOLD MEDALIST initially rejected all claims made in the video, but later, it was admitted that the duo were in a relationship. However, the agency maintained that Soo-hyun dated the actress from 2019 to 2020 when she was an adult. Kim Sae-ron's mother fired back at the agency and accused them of hypocrisy.

She even referenced the statement from the GOLD MEDALIST in 2024 regarding the photograph posted by Sae-ron on Instagram, which she claimed depicted her daughter as a confused and dishonest young woman.

In other news, several brands are ending their contracts with the My Love from the Stars actor including Prada, Dinto Cosmetics, Jo Malone London, and Tous Les Jours, amidst the controversy.

