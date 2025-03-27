Leaked audio claims Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron as a minor while also seeing two 2nd-gen K-pop idols

On March 26, 2025, Kim Sae-ron’s close friend, identified as Friend A, shared an alleged conversation transcript with Lee Jin-ho. It was released through the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute (Ga Se-yeon).

According to Friend A, the Bloodhounds star reportedly endured a six-year relationship marked by Kim Soo-hyun’s repeated infidelity. They alleged that Kim Sae-ron stayed with the actor due to his promise of marriage. Referring to Kim Soo-hyun’s other alleged relationships, Friend A stated that the late artist saw herself as a “queen” fighting to keep her place while he brought in “concubines.”

"Kim Sae-ron said, 'It was hard to keep the position of queen and queen in the position of 6 years. I had a hard time holding on because I promised to get married,'" Friend A stated (via South Korean media outlet Money S).

Friend A added:

"I think the cause of Sae-ron's death is 70% Kim Soo-hyun, 25% Lee Jin-ho, and 5% her New York husband."

The alleged friend alleged that Kim Soo-hyun may have seen the late actress as a threat. He implied that she knew things that could damage the Queen of Tears actor's reputation.

"From Kim Soo-hyun's perspective, Sae-ron knew everything, so in a way, she was his Achilles' heel. That's why he seemed to have tried to out her somehow," and said of the basis for his claim, "I heard it from Sae-ron," Friend A continued.

According to Vega News, the two members Kim Soo-hyun allegedly dated are part of the top second-generation girl groups. Despite the controversy, both are still allegedly active in the industry. The two idols reportedly were once major rivals in the K-pop industry.

Kim Sae-Ron’s family to hold press release today

Kim Sae-ron’s family will hold a press assemblage in Seocho-gu, Seoul, today, March 27, 2025. They intend to reveal proof alleging that Kim Soo-hyun dated her while she was underage.

This comes after the family’s statement on the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute (Ga Se-yeon), where they claimed Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron for six years, starting when she was 15.

Initially, Gold Medalist, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, dismissed the claims. Then, the company later admitted it, asserting their relationship was from 2019 to 2020, only after she became an adult.

The dispute escalated when YouTuber Lee Jin-ho claimed she had been married in the U.S. before her passing. Her alleged ex-boyfriend and husband then gave separate interviews.

Gold Medalist has taken legal action against Ga Se-yeon, Kim Sae-ron’s family, and her aunt. They accused them of violating the Special Act on the Punishment of S*xual Violence Crimes, specifically for alleged misuse of cameras. The South Korean entertainment agency also filed threat charges against Ga Se-yeon.

In other news, Kim Soo-hyun’s fan meeting in Taiwan has been canceled. The organizer cited a “schedule adjustment.” The event was sold out, and the cancellation could cost up to 1.3 billion won in penalty fees.

