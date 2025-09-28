  • home icon
  "Leave wonyoung alone"- Netizens outraged as IVE's singer faces online harassment following dating rumours with BTS' Taehyung

"Leave wonyoung alone"- Netizens outraged as IVE's singer faces online harassment following dating rumours with BTS' Taehyung

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 28, 2025 13:30 GMT
IVE
IVE's Wonyoung faces online harassment (Images via Instagram/@thv & @for_everyoung10)

IVE’s Wonyoung has become the latest target of online harassment. The hate comments follow unverified dating rumors linking her with BTS’ Taehyung. As the rumors of the two went viral a day ago, her Instagram posts were flooded with mocking emojis, snide remarks, and personal attacks. The tone of the comments ranged from misogynistic insults to sarcastic claims. Some users even accused her of trying to seek attention.

The backlash gained traction when certain fan accounts began spreading misleading screenshots and exaggerated posts to make it appear as though she was connected to Taehyung. Much of this activity came from corners of Taehyung’s own fandom and from Jennie-linked fan accounts that revisited past tensions.

Others noted that a few “Taekook” shipping pages amplified the hate. They treated the rumor as a threat to their preferred pairing.

Wonyoung received hate comments (Images via X/@IM_BTS_FLOPP &amp; @NewFlopKpop)
Wonyoung received hate comments (Images via X/@IM_BTS_FLOPP & @NewFlopKpop)

Despite the negativity, many fans and netizens defended Wonyoung. Most fans across fanbases came together to report abusive comments. An X user, @stunnaaagirllll, wrote:

"The whole crowd is confused I see 'love from armys' 'armys are sending hate' 'blinks are evil' 'taekookers and jikookers' 'aespa fans' like how about they all leave wonyoung alone and get out her comments."
Meanwhile, others reminded that this was part of a larger pattern of women being unfairly attacked whenever Taehyung’s name was pulled into speculation. Supporters repeated the call to “leave" Wonyoung alone and focus on the artists’ work rather than baseless rumors.

A few fans stated that coincidences like visiting the same restaurants or listening to the same music are common among idols.

All we know about the dating rumors and recent updates on Taehyung & Wonyoung

The controversy stemmed from a post on the Chinese social networking platform Douban, uploaded on September 27, 2025, by a user named @momo. The post compiled a detailed list of alleged “proofs” that linked Wonyoung and Taehyung. These included photos from Seoul’s SAN Restaurant.

The two allegedly shared images with identical glassware and table patterns posted a day apart. Another claim pointed to the female idol's July 3 Instagram post. It showed a marble dining table, which some netizens insisted resembled the one in Taehyung’s home.

The list also cited the IVE singer playing songs during livestreams that the BTS star had once recommended. It also showed an overlapping travel during KCON in Los Angeles.

Photos from the trendy MOTHER WOLF restaurant, a spot also allegedly visited by BTS’ RM, were added as further “evidence.” While the post went viral in China and later on X, many dismissed it. Netizens called it circumstantial and overanalyzed.

For Wonyoung, this has only added to her long history of being subjected to online scrutiny. She previously won a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Sojang. The accused was ordered to pay damages in January 2025 for spreading false content. Her agency, Starship Entertainment, has maintained a hardline stance against cyberbullying, and fans are now urging them to respond again.

Meanwhile, both idols remain focused on their schedules. The IVE artist is busy promoting IVE Secret. She also shared a vlog of herself trying durian in Singapore. Additionally, she is preparing to host Music Bank in Japan with Lee Jun-young.

Taehyung, on the other hand, has been interacting with fans on Weverse. Recently, he spoke about his peaceful encounters with fans during outdoor runs and thanked them for respecting his privacy. He also made headlines for purchasing a luxury Cheongdam-dong penthouse.

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for their highly anticipated 2026 comeback.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
