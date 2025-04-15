Lee Je-hoon and Yoo Hae-in’s upcoming film “Big Deal” shares its first official poster

On April 14, 2025, local time, the @companyon_official released the first official poster of Big Deal featuring Lee Je-hoon and Yoo Hae-jin. The duo stood side by side, donning formal attire. In the middle, a huge bottle of liquor soju stood, signifying something intense which would come the protagonists' way.

The forthcoming film has also been referred to by several names, including Moral Hazard, The Soju War, Sonu Jeonjaeng, and more. According to Mydramalist, the official synopsis for the movie has been provided below:

"It is the story of a confrontation between Korea's No. 1 soju company, which is in danger of bankruptcy, and a global investor aiming for a company that is on the verge of bankruptcy."

Lee Je-hoon and Yoo Hae-jin will play the role of Choi In-beom and Pyo Jong-rok in the upcoming film Big Deal

The film Big Deal features the story of a chief financial officer named Pyo Jong-rok (played by Yoo Hae-jin) who admires his Soju company Gokbo Soju like his family. Meanwhile, Lee Je-hoon would play the role of Choi In-beom, who had the intention of bringing profit and value. He worked at an international investigation company.

The movie would revolve around the nationally loved and acclaimed liquor Gukbo Soju, which stood on the crossroads of bankruptcy. It was at the time when foreign investment and capital started arriving in South Korea.

Subsequently, the damaged company drew the attention of a Korean employee Choi In-bum, who had the intention of acquiring the Soju company due to his massive popularity and demand in the country.

Big Deal would feature a standoff between two completely different individuals with varied goals. While Jong-rok wanted to save his company because of his love for Soju and its firm, Choi In-bum was only chasing the profits it brought.

For those unversed, Lee Je-hoon was a South Korean actor who was managed by the one-man agency, Company On. He began his acting career in indie films and subsequently made his debut with the short film, They Live by Night in 2007.

Subsequently, he bagged the Best New Actor award at the 48th Daejeon Film Awards for The Front Line and Bleak Night. He is popular for several shows, such as Move to Heaven, Taxi Driver season 1 and 2, Tomorrow with You, Where Stars Land, Signal, Secret Door, and many more.

In recent news, Lee Je-hoon was featured in the SBS drama The Art of Negotiation. He was confirmed to appear in the upcoming second installment of Signal.

Meanwhile, Big Deal is set to hit the theaters on June 3, 2025.

