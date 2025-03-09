"Legends are back"—Fans react as NJZ appear to tease new merchandise 

On March 8, 2025, NJZ, aka NewJeans, posted a new teaser video on their official Instagram account, seemingly hinting at their upcoming merchandise. The video clip featured a beaded bracelet in varied colors. Each bead showcased a member's name and their representative animals such as mouse, puppies, and cats.

Subsequently, the merchandise video circulated on social media and went viral. Fans expressed excitement about the new clip, and an X user wrote:

"Legends are back with another legendary merchandise."

The fandom mentioned that if NJZ may release the bracelet as the album merch and the girl group may receive an influx of pre-orders. Many also talked about the return of original animation and digital art teams.

"If They gonna release this as album march their pre-order gonna reach 2m," a fan reacted.

"Their aesthetic is literally on another level, like?? this is rlly some kind of nachos u'll never be able to replace dawf," a fan shared.

"WE GOT THE OG ADOR TEAM," a fan commented.

"NJZ digital art animations always spike my dopamine levels like there's something so satisfying and addictive about them," a fan mentioned.

Internet users said they wanted the bracelets as soon as possible. Many fans demanded that the K-pop artists should sell the merchandise worldwide.

"So pretty, please make this as a real bracelet, I want one too," a user reacted.

"Literally they wanna say: 'Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned. Everything you lose is a step you take. So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it. You've got no reason to be afraid," a user shared.

"Please sell it worldwide next time after ComplexCon," a user mentioned.

"This has the OG graphics team written all over it we love you guys,"- a user commented.

More about NJZ

NJZ or NewJeans features five members, including Danielle, Minji, Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein. They made their official debut on July 22, 2022 with the single Attention, which was released through ADOR. The band unveiled their first extended play New Jeans on August 1, 2022. It was distributed by YG Plus and HYBE, respectively. It featured four tracks, including Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie, and Hurt.

The group debuted in Japan with single Supernatural. It was released on June 21, 2024, through ADOR, YG PLUS, and HYBE physically.

In recent news, NJZ aka NewJeans are confirmed to headline the music festival ComplexCon Hong Kong in March, 2025. They will be dropping their new song at the event. They have also launched their own Instagram and X accounts.

