"Let these kids be kids": Fans defend CORTIS following backlash from K-netz over the group's allegedly dirty bedsheets in recent vlog

On Thursday, September 18, CORTIS rolled out a vlog that was self-created by the bandmates. Most of the vlog's content revolved around the K-pop idols' activities and hangouts at their dormitory. While many fans and netizens were thrilled about the insight into the rookie group's activities at home, many spotted a dirty bed and blankets in one of the shots.The bed was, then, revealed to have belonged to the member, Juhoon. When this picture landed on the internet, several netizens criticized CORTIS's manner of living and expressed that they should maintain their home and its accessories hygienically. However, following this backlash, several fans of the new K-pop boy group came to the members' defense.Given that members' ages roughly range between 16 and 19, people explained that the K-pop idols are still in their teenage years. Additionally, given that the members do not have parental figures living with them, many also stated that the idols are probably trying their best to discover how to live alone, manage a household, and also focus on their careers.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Let these kids be kids. Damn. They are trying their best&quot; said a fan:) @blissplutoLINK@pannchoa Let these kids be kids. Damn. They are trying their bestMany fans and netizens continued to call out the unnecessary criticism directed towards the CORTIS members.elle 🇬🇭 @rahelliesLINK@pannchoa BREAKING NEWS: teenage boys behaving like…TEENAGE BOYS???lilbambi @elonmusk101018LINKdebut so good so talented, haters have nothing to drag and have to talk about bedsheet😂Eliza @Liza_th_th7LINKarta, they are children fulfilling their dreams, LEAVE THEM ALONEIt'sUrNana｡.:*☆ @NanaNarawinLINKOh creepy knets having problems when minor idols act their age ewwwOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.itz_dead @born_dead123LINKIsn't it normal for teens🀥 @tomielvvs_LINKyall be pulling up anything to hate that boygroup, i'm crineee 😭🐞 @oldicsLINKthe hate towards these teenage boys is so forced idk anymorenah .☘︎ ݁˖ - semi ia @jebehxnnLINKpeople be complaining about everything except actual problemsAll you need to know about CORTIS and its recent activitiesCORTIS is a five-piece K-pop boy group that is housed under BIGHIT MUSIC, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels. The group was first introduced back in April 2025, when BIGHIT MUSIC showcased them as the &quot;next-generation creator crew. This title meant that members were actively involved in the songwriting, choreography, direction, and production of their content and music.The members of the group are James, Juhoon, Martin, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. CORTIS first released their pre-debut single, GO!, on August 11 this year, and followed it up with their official debut single, What You Want. They also recently released their first EP, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, on September 8. Here's the complete tracklist of their EP:GO!What You WantFashionJoyrideLullabyWhat You Want (feat. Teezo Touchdown)On the other hand, the group's name stands as an acronym for the phrase, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, which aims to communicate themes of thinking freely and breaking away from the established standards and rules of the world. Additionally, even before their debut, the members were involved in many recent works from the K-pop industry.Martin, the group's leader, has been credited in several tracks by HYBE artists. Some of these songs are TXT's Deja Vu, ENHYPEN's Outside, LE SSERAFIM's Pierrot, ILLIT's Magnetic, and others. Moreover, the member, James, has also showcased some strong choreography skills with his innovative dance moves for songs like ILLIT's Cherish (My Love), TXT's Deja Vu, ILLIT's Tick-Tack, and more.With several interesting and addictive releases in less than a month since their debut, fans and netizens are eagerly looking forward to what more is in store for them.