  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Let these kids be kids": Fans defend CORTIS following backlash from K-netz over the group's allegedly dirty bedsheets in recent vlog

"Let these kids be kids": Fans defend CORTIS following backlash from K-netz over the group's allegedly dirty bedsheets in recent vlog

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 18, 2025 13:18 GMT
CORTIS (Image via Instagram/@cortis
CORTIS (Image via Instagram/@cortis

On Thursday, September 18, CORTIS rolled out a vlog that was self-created by the bandmates. Most of the vlog's content revolved around the K-pop idols' activities and hangouts at their dormitory. While many fans and netizens were thrilled about the insight into the rookie group's activities at home, many spotted a dirty bed and blankets in one of the shots.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The bed was, then, revealed to have belonged to the member, Juhoon. When this picture landed on the internet, several netizens criticized CORTIS's manner of living and expressed that they should maintain their home and its accessories hygienically. However, following this backlash, several fans of the new K-pop boy group came to the members' defense.

Given that members' ages roughly range between 16 and 19, people explained that the K-pop idols are still in their teenage years. Additionally, given that the members do not have parental figures living with them, many also stated that the idols are probably trying their best to discover how to live alone, manage a household, and also focus on their careers.

Ad

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Let these kids be kids. Damn. They are trying their best" said a fan
Ad

Many fans and netizens continued to call out the unnecessary criticism directed towards the CORTIS members.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about CORTIS and its recent activities

CORTIS is a five-piece K-pop boy group that is housed under BIGHIT MUSIC, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels. The group was first introduced back in April 2025, when BIGHIT MUSIC showcased them as the "next-generation creator crew. This title meant that members were actively involved in the songwriting, choreography, direction, and production of their content and music.

Ad

The members of the group are James, Juhoon, Martin, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. CORTIS first released their pre-debut single, GO!, on August 11 this year, and followed it up with their official debut single, What You Want. They also recently released their first EP, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, on September 8. Here's the complete tracklist of their EP:

  • GO!
  • What You Want
  • Fashion
  • Joyride
  • Lullaby
  • What You Want (feat. Teezo Touchdown)

On the other hand, the group's name stands as an acronym for the phrase, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, which aims to communicate themes of thinking freely and breaking away from the established standards and rules of the world. Additionally, even before their debut, the members were involved in many recent works from the K-pop industry.

Ad

Martin, the group's leader, has been credited in several tracks by HYBE artists. Some of these songs are TXT's Deja Vu, ENHYPEN's Outside, LE SSERAFIM's Pierrot, ILLIT's Magnetic, and others. Moreover, the member, James, has also showcased some strong choreography skills with his innovative dance moves for songs like ILLIT's Cherish (My Love), TXT's Deja Vu, ILLIT's Tick-Tack, and more.

With several interesting and addictive releases in less than a month since their debut, fans and netizens are eagerly looking forward to what more is in store for them.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications