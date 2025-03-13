"Let's boycott him & the show"- Netizens outraged as Kim Soo-hyun continue filming for G-Dragon's Good Day as scheduled amid controversies

On March 13, 2025, reports emerged that actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to proceed with filming for MBC's Good Day despite the ongoing controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. South Korean media outlet Ten Asia reported that Kim Soo-hyun and his agency never informed the production team about withdrawing from the show, and the team itself never asked him to step down.

According to the reports, a source close to the actor stated that he chose to attend the filming as planned, emphasizing that this schedule had been arranged long ago. Kim Soo-hyun's side further revealed that Good Day trusted Kim Soo-hyun and was waiting for him. Additionally, filming for his upcoming Disney+ drama Knock Off is also continuing as scheduled.

As soon as the news broke, netizens flooded social media with criticism, expressing their anger over the actor's decision to continue public appearances while facing serious allegations. An X user, @clover_n_star, wrote:

"No shame, No remorse The audacity of this man & the whole Korean entertainment industry is just… I have no words for this. Let's boycott him & the show internationally."

Herald Pop reported that Good Day's production team released a statement confirming his participation but noted that they had minimized his planned schedule. As translated by Google, the actor's side stated:

"Kim Soo-hyun and his agency have never notified each other that they would not be attending the recording of 'Good Day', and he has never been asked by the production team to step down. I understand that 'Good Day' also trusts Kim Soo-hyun and is waiting for him. Kim Soo-hyun is also keeping his promise because this was a schedule that was planned a long time ago."

Other netizens joined in and called for a boycott of Good Day and the actor's projects.

"its insane that none of these news are affecting him at all. Like how powerful is he? BOYCOTT MBC, BOYCOTT KIM SOOHYUN, BOYCOTT GOOD DAY," an X user added.

"I am side eyeing every cast member of good day who chose to shoot with him nevertheless Abandoning own morals over so called friendship and viewership The whole industry backing him up,let everyone of them fall to the lowest pit of hell!," another netizen wrote.

"I see… ok, i guess bye bye the show…. Just 1 person not watching won’t hurt," a user commented.

"He's vile but i'm also side eyeing everyone involved in the show for letting him continue," a person added.

Some also argue that proceeding with filming can also be uncomfortable for the remaining cast and that he should have backed out voluntarily.

"How does it even work? He should've just rejected and leave the show because for sure the casts would probably feel uncomfortable and restricted. Let them film in peace! What a douchebag! Also, fck you MBC for letting him join again," a person remarked.

"He's quite stubborn and shameless lol He did not considered other people at all. He should've voluntarily withdraw from participating in any filming as soon as his scandal exploded.. As expected, being a top male star sure is beneficial lol," an X user commented.

"How is it not yet his downfall," another netizen added.

For the unversed, Kim Sae-ron was found deceased in her apartment on February 16, 2025, a date that coincided with Kim Soo-hyun's birthday. A controversy regarding the alleged relationship between the actors surfaced after a broadcast from the Garosero Research Institute.

For further context, Good Day is a show hosted by G-Dragon. The BIGBANG's idol collaborates with artists from various fields to create the song of the year. The show marks PD Kim Tae-ho's return to MBC and is G-Dragon's first fixed entertainment program since his musical comeback. Kim Soo-hyun is part of the show as a member of the 88-liners alongside Hwang Kwang-hee, Lee Soo-hyuk, Jung Hae-in, Im Si-wan, and G-Dragon.

All we know about Kim Sae-ron's case and reports of Kim Soo-hyun struggling amid controversy

The controversy erupted after Garosero Research Institute accused Kim Soo-hyun of being in a six-year relationship with Kim Sae-ron, starting when she was 15. They further alleged that after their breakup, the actor's agency, Gold Medalist, pressured her to repay 700 million KRW (approximately $483,000) despite her financial struggles.

Kim Sae-ron had reportedly tried to reach out to him before her passing but received no response.

As public outrage grew, Ten Asia also reported that Soo-hyun is currently struggling with the situation. A source close to him revealed that he is "completely out of it" and constantly has staff by his side. They stated:

"Kim Soo-hyun is having a really hard time. He's so out of it that the staff is sticking right next to him. Kim Soo-hyun is going to each of his coworkers and staff to apologize."

The controversy has intensified despite the actor's claims that the allegations are baseless. Garosero Research Institute has continued to release alleged evidence, including text messages from Kim Sae-ron and old photos of the two together.

Meanwhile, resurfaced remarks from the actor's past, including his comments about marriage and dating younger women, have only added to the criticism.

