"Lets goooooo" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope is set to release 'Sweet Dreams' remix album on March 11

On March 9, 2025, BigHit Music announced the upcoming release of BTS's j-hope's remix album, Sweet Dreams - zzZ Remixes, on Weverse. The album is set to drop on March 11 at 1 PM KST.

Ad

The six-track album features remixes of j-hope's digital single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), including the original instrumental version, remixes by Jonny GOLD, and sped-up and slowed-down versions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the announcement, fans took to social media platforms to express their enthusiasm for the upcoming album. One fan on X stated:

"Lets goooooo."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fan reactions continued as they praised the song and eagerly anticipated the release of the remixes, encouraging fellow ARMYs to stream the track.

"We cannot wait! Live Band means the arrangement from his concert! Always a joy to have remixes that have purpose!" commented another fan.

"I LOVE IT, I AM EAGER FOR THE REMIX, THERE IS NO EXCUSE NOT TO STREAM, THE SONG IS A TREMENDOUS BEAUTIFUL JEWEL, WE WILL BE HERE SUPPORTING BECAUSE IT IS ENJOYABLE," remarked another fan on X.

Ad

"We are being given tools to increase these numbers, but we need everyone to help!While the new versions are not out yet, increase our numbers with the version we have!! We need good numbers all week, not just the first day! keep streaming on. and youtube as well!!" exclaimed another fan.

More reactions from the ARMYs read.

Ad

"Omg j hope I love sweet dreams so much I have been listening to it on repeat I'm so proud of you I love you so much," reacted another fan.

"OMG. No one knows how to make BTS remixes. They always have everything like a new art," wrote another fan.

"I hope now everyone takes this release seriously! This is Hobi's beloved project for us," said another fan on X.

Ad

More about BTS j-hope's upcoming album, Sweet Dreams - zzZ Remixes and latest digital single

j-hope's Sweet Dreams—zzZ Remix features remixes of his digital single Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel). As reported by OSEN, the band remix boasts fast-paced drums and dreamy electric guitar, blending the original's smooth ambiance with the vibrant energy of a live performance.

Ad

Ad

The newly added outro creates a sensation of floating through a sweet dream. In contrast, the Johnny GOLD remix reimagines the original in a funky 2000s pop style. Lively synthesizers, clapping sounds, and a strong rhythm harmonize beautifully, showcasing the American producer's expertise.

Notably, Goldstein arranged the remix himself, having previously worked on David Guetta's Grammy-nominated track, Baby Don't Hurt Me. His impressive credentials also include ranking fifth on the 2023 Billboard annual chart for Hot Rap Songs Producers.

Ad

j-hope unveiled his highly anticipated single, Sweet Dreams, on March 7, 2025, featuring a collaboration with renowned singer-songwriter Miguel. He initially teased the song during the Seoul leg of his 2025 Hope on the Stage world tour.

According to BigHit Music, the song is an R&B pop track that serves as a heartfelt serenade, expressing the sincere desire to love and be loved. Following its global release, the track debuted at No. 1 on both the worldwide and European iTunes song charts.

Ad

Notably, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes top song chart in 83 regions, including Argentina, Canada, France, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Meanwhile, j-hope is set to headline the Lollapalooza Berlin Music Festival on July 12 and 13 at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Germany.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback