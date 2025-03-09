“That’s so cute”- Fans react as Canadian model Shelby Maynard recalls “shy”moments with BTS’ j-hope on set of ‘Sweet Dreams’ MV

On March 8, 2024, Canadian model Shelby Maynard posted behind-the-scenes from BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dreams (ft. Miguel). Released on March 7, 2025, this track marks j-hope's return to the music scene following his military discharge in October 2024.

The music video (MV) for Sweet Dreams garnered significant attention, not just for its musical brilliance but also for the appearance of a mysterious blonde woman. This role was portrayed by Shelby Maynard, who shared her experiences from the set on Instagram, shedding light on her interactions with j-hope. In her Instagram caption, she wrote:

"@uarmyhope @miguel @bts.bighitofficial Coming from a tiny town in the middle of nowhere Canada, this was such an honour"

Shelby mentioned through her Instagram reel how it took her and j-hope a few takes to complete the scene where they stood facing each other in the MV. She wrote in the reel that j-hope told her that he's "shy", which made her break character while filming. j-hope said:

"Sorry, I'm a shy guy."

For the unversed, in the Sweet Dreams MV, the female lead's face was never shown, which piqued the curiosity among fans. After Shelby Maynard revealed it via her Instagram, the post went viral online. Some fans even hilariously reacted on learning j-hope being shy in front of her. A fan wrote on X:

"“sorry i’m a shy guy” hoba. That’s so cute"

Some even joked and wondered if BTS' Namjoon had donned a wig for the role.

"I thought It was Namjoon," a fan joked.

"Ohhh no I'm sorry home girl I totally thought she was Russian and idk i think they did her dirty by not showing her face. She's cute!" another fan wrote.

"Meet Shelby, she's the leading lady of our Hobi in Sweet Dreams MV," another fan added.

Others made lighthearted remarks that if they stood in front of j-hope, they would have asked him about their "wedding date."

"She’s better than me bc I would of asked when our wedding date was," a fan remarked.

"I hope I'm the next random white girl to be casted in an mv," another fan said.

"So the rumour they only hire married women is true? Lol," another fan joked.

BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dreams release amidst Hope on the Stage 2025 World Tour

Coinciding with the release of Sweet Dreams (ft. Miguel), j-hope embarked on his inaugural solo world tour, Hope on the Stage. Announced in January 2025, the tour commenced with three shows at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

The tour is set to span major cities across Oakland, Bangkok, Jakarta, Macau, Los Angeles, Japan, and Singapore, concluding in Osaka, Japan, on June 1, 2025. The Hope on the Stage tour encompasses 31 shows across 15 cities.

Following the Seoul concerts, the BTS rapper is scheduled to perform in North America, with notable stops including:

Brooklyn, New York:

March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center

Chicago, Illinois:

March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena

Mexico City, Mexico:

March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas:

March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California:

March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA:

April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium

Manila, The Philippines:

April 12, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia / MoA Arena

April 13, 2025 – SM Mall of Asia / MoA Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

Kallang, Singapore:

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

Notably, j-hope made history in 2022 as the first South Korean artist to headline Chicago's Lollapalooza festival. On July 12 and 13, 2025, he is confirmed to headline the Berlin Lollapalooza festival.

