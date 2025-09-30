  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Like idol like fans”- Fans celebrate as ARMYs raise 550M KRW for Min Yoongi Treatment Centre opening ceremony with BTS' SUGA's heartfelt message

“Like idol like fans”- Fans celebrate as ARMYs raise 550M KRW for Min Yoongi Treatment Centre opening ceremony with BTS' SUGA's heartfelt message

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 30, 2025 10:29 GMT
Min Yoongi Treatment Centre opening ceremony (Images via YouTube/@SeveranceHospital)
Min Yoongi Treatment Centre opening ceremony (Images via YouTube/@SeveranceHospital)

On September 30, 2025, Severance Hospital in Seoul held the official opening ceremony of the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre with BTS’ SUGA (Min Yoongi). The facility was created with the idol’s donation of 5 billion KRW earlier this year. It is dedicated to providing specialized therapy programs for children with autism spectrum disorder.

Ad

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key officials from Yonsei University and Severance Hospital. It marked the beginning of a new chapter in arts-based therapy. According to user @Hongdo_Desert on X, during the event, Professor Cheon Geun-ah revealed that ARMYs’ donations alone had reached 550 million KRW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

SUGA also participated in the ceremony with a heartfelt video message. He congratulated the opening of the center and expressed gratitude to the medical professionals, therapists, and staff who made it possible.

"Hello, this is BTS's Suga. First, I sincerely congratulate the opening of the Min Yoongi Treatment Center. I'm very happy that a dedicated space for social therapy through music has been created," he said.
Ad
"I also want to thank the hospital director, the children's hospital director, Professor Cheon Geun-ah, the MIND program therapists, and everyone involved, including the Min Yoongi Ensemble, for their efforts. I deeply thank everyone involved. In the future, when the children's ward is newly built, it will become a larger and even better facility."
Ad

Fans quickly responded online, celebrating both the opening of the center and the fandom’s role. An X user, @sakinayoongi, wrote,

Ad

Many described the donations as proof that ARMY reflects SUGA’s own generosity. Others also stressed how proud they felt to be part of such a community.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The event was widely seen as a testament to the bond between the artist and his fans. ARMYs described it as one of their most rewarding collective achievements.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Inside the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre: Origin, facilities, and future plans

The Min Yoongi Treatment Centre was first established after SUGA’s 5 billion KRW donation to Severance Children’s Hospital in June 2025. It was the largest celebrity donation ever made to Yonsei Medical Center. SUGA had previously volunteered with Professor Cheon Geun-ah in music-based therapy sessions for children with autism.

Ad

Those experiences laid the groundwork for the center’s main program, MIND (Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity). This initiative combines music with social and behavioral therapy to help children with communication challenges develop independence and self-expression.

The facility has been carefully designed to support this mission. It features a music therapy room equipped with professional soundproofing and acoustic gear, spaces for language and behavioral therapy, and a waiting area for families. The waiting room also serves as an exhibition space. It is currently showcasing works by autistic artist Lee Gyu-jae, which reinforces the center’s message of empowerment through creativity.

Ad

Looking ahead, the center has a busy schedule. In November, it will host a two-day, overnight camp for children with autism and their families, offering immersive therapy sessions and bonding activities. In December, children from the MIND program will present a stage performance at Yonsei University’s Grand Auditorium. It will be a chance to showcase the skills they have developed.

Professor Cheon also mentioned that plans are in progress to expand and relocate the center in the future to meet increasing demand and to introduce new therapy options. It will include art and physical education.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications