“Like idol like fans”- Fans celebrate as ARMYs raise 550M KRW for Min Yoongi Treatment Centre opening ceremony with BTS' SUGA's heartfelt message

On September 30, 2025, Severance Hospital in Seoul held the official opening ceremony of the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre with BTS’ SUGA (Min Yoongi). The facility was created with the idol’s donation of 5 billion KRW earlier this year. It is dedicated to providing specialized therapy programs for children with autism spectrum disorder. The inauguration ceremony was attended by key officials from Yonsei University and Severance Hospital. It marked the beginning of a new chapter in arts-based therapy. According to user @Hongdo_Desert on X, during the event, Professor Cheon Geun-ah revealed that ARMYs’ donations alone had reached 550 million KRW. SUGA also participated in the ceremony with a heartfelt video message. He congratulated the opening of the center and expressed gratitude to the medical professionals, therapists, and staff who made it possible.&quot;Hello, this is BTS's Suga. First, I sincerely congratulate the opening of the Min Yoongi Treatment Center. I'm very happy that a dedicated space for social therapy through music has been created,&quot; he said.&quot;I also want to thank the hospital director, the children's hospital director, Professor Cheon Geun-ah, the MIND program therapists, and everyone involved, including the Min Yoongi Ensemble, for their efforts. I deeply thank everyone involved. In the future, when the children's ward is newly built, it will become a larger and even better facility.&quot;Fans quickly responded online, celebrating both the opening of the center and the fandom’s role. An X user, @sakinayoongi, wrote,kin @sakinayoongiLINKWow like idol like fans. Professor Cheon Geun-ah said in her speech that the donations from ARMYs alone amounted to 550 million won!Many described the donations as proof that ARMY reflects SUGA’s own generosity. Others also stressed how proud they felt to be part of such a community.grlwluv𝟽 ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ ʲᵐ @fan_Shookie_7LINKThis is where Army true strength lies in emulating BTS. love seeing stories like theseSUGA WORLDWIDE ARMY 🌏 (fan account) @SugaWWArmyLINKToday, at The Min Yoongi Treatment Center opening ceremony, Professor Cheon Geun-ah said that ARMY donations alone raised 550(₩) million won. MIN YOONGI CENTER GRAND OPENING CONGRATULATIONS SEVERANCE TEAM WE ARE PROUD OF YOU YOONGI #SUGA #슈가 #민윤기치료센터 #민윤기센터SOFT SUGA⁷🌙 @SincerelySugaaLINKThe hearts of fans mirroring that of The idol and person we love. So proud and happy to be Yoongi’s fan in this lifetime 💜sana❤️‍🔥 @ramya_tharshaLINK@Hongdo_Desert Thats incredible. ARMY always helps and supports BTS. WE ARE PROUD OF YOU YOONGI WE LOVE YOU YOONGI OUR PRIDE MIN YOONGIThe event was widely seen as a testament to the bond between the artist and his fans. ARMYs described it as one of their most rewarding collective achievements.⟬⟭Jade2a⁷⟭⟬𝕁𝕒𝕕𝕖 𝕆𝕋𝟟 @Jade2a1LINKThis is how Yoongi making impact for others... Thank you, Min Yoongi, I'm so proud of you.. #MinYoongiCenter #SUGA99pcangel ⁷ Kim🥢 ⌚ 🚲 💪 🪞 🪑 🕶️ @99pcangelLINKI'm so proud to be part of such a generous and compassionate fandom. ARMY is beyond anything I have ever seen.SUGA’S WHISPER ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK ʷᶦᵗʰ ᵇᵗˢ🥢 @SugasWhisper1LINK“My fans, keep your head up proudly Who else would do as much as I do?” Proud, so proud to be ARMY. 💜Inside the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre: Origin, facilities, and future plansThe Min Yoongi Treatment Centre was first established after SUGA’s 5 billion KRW donation to Severance Children’s Hospital in June 2025. It was the largest celebrity donation ever made to Yonsei Medical Center. SUGA had previously volunteered with Professor Cheon Geun-ah in music-based therapy sessions for children with autism. Those experiences laid the groundwork for the center’s main program, MIND (Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity). This initiative combines music with social and behavioral therapy to help children with communication challenges develop independence and self-expression.The facility has been carefully designed to support this mission. It features a music therapy room equipped with professional soundproofing and acoustic gear, spaces for language and behavioral therapy, and a waiting area for families. The waiting room also serves as an exhibition space. It is currently showcasing works by autistic artist Lee Gyu-jae, which reinforces the center’s message of empowerment through creativity. Looking ahead, the center has a busy schedule. In November, it will host a two-day, overnight camp for children with autism and their families, offering immersive therapy sessions and bonding activities. In December, children from the MIND program will present a stage performance at Yonsei University’s Grand Auditorium. It will be a chance to showcase the skills they have developed.Professor Cheon also mentioned that plans are in progress to expand and relocate the center in the future to meet increasing demand and to introduce new therapy options. It will include art and physical education.