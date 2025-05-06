"Love that they are calling them out" — Internet backs KATSEYE Manon's clapback at racist comment comparing Lara to cartoon figure Momo

On May 4, 2025, KATSEYE members tackled racially charged remarks during a live broadcast on Weverse. This happened after member Lara appeared visibly disturbed by a comment comparing her to Momo, a viral character known for its warped face.

The incident happened during a group stream, where some users posted derogatory messages aimed at Lara. Manon and Daniela immediately stepped in, and the former responded directly, saying:

"That’s so stupid. I want to see what you look like, dumb*ss."

With rising fame, supporters have noticed an increase in hateful comments, especially targeting members from different cultural backgrounds. Footage from the stream quickly spread online, with fans defending the girl group against the derogatory remarks.

"Love that they are calling them out because these racist/hate comments are so disgusting," one X user commented.

Fans are applauding Manon for calling out online haters during a recent live broadcast. Several praised her for standing up against negativity and racism, especially in an industry where idols often remain silent to avoid backlash.

"I think I now have a bias in @katseyeworld. It's Manon. Go girl, curse them haters. Kpop stans are so comfortable being mean to idols cz they know they won't say anything back cz of canceling bla bla bla. Well done Manon!!" a fan remarked.

"I feel these 'fans' need to stay in their lanes I love that manon called them out coz what the do you mean bout that," a user noted.

"Don’t stan katseye but saw this on my feed of a live where manon and lara call out racist haters and really respect that they were able to speak up against them. people are too comfortable getting away with these type of comments recently," a person shared.

Many are standing up for Lara, defending her against online hate.

"These people putting Hate on LARA KatsEye just shows they are intimidated with LARA's POWER vocals, choreography, HOTNESS, exotic beauty, rapping and so pleasant personality," a netizen said.

"Why are so many 'fans' mean to Lara? Shes such a sweet soul and has been nothing but kind and funny. Y’all are bunch of racist weirdos," a viewer mentioned.

"I’m sorry this genuinely makes me sad wtf you don’t say shit like that to people especially someone as nice a Lara just bc these girls are nice and friendly towards y'all doesn’t give y'all a pass to be rude in the name of joking. LARA YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, TALENTED AND SMART," another fan added.

KATSEYE's Gnarly music video prompts concern over the visual portrayal of a minor member

On April 30, 2025, HYBE's new girl group KATSEYE released the music video for their latest single, Gnarly. The song has since drawn massive attention online due to particular scenes involving 17-year-old member Yoonchae.

Soon after the video premiered, audiences started responding to certain aspects like daring choreography, body-hugging outfits, and close-up camera angles. A moment showing a vivid shot of insects mating caught particular notice.

Backdrop sounds that resembled soft moans were also noted. Many social media users commented that Yoonchae's overall presentation felt beyond her age.

The agency earlier encountered related backlash during LE SSERAFIM's initial rollout, when tracks such as FEARLESS, ANTIFRAGILE, and Smart sparked controversy over grown-up themes linked to minor-aged members.

Formed through HYBE and Geffen's survival series The Debut: Dream Academy, KATSEYE consists of six members, including Sophia, Manon, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae.

