"Man is a perfectionist"—Fans react as BTS' j-hope addresses in-ear moniter issue on stage during HOTS soudcheck

On March 1, 2025, BTS' j-hope addressed a minor technical problem during the second day of his Seoul concert at KSPO Dome. He noticed an issue with his in-ear monitors while rehearsing in front of a VIP audience during soundcheck.

Dressed in black t-shirt, loose jeans and his tour merch cap, j-hope ran through his setlist, ensuring that everything sounded perfect before the main concert began. While testing the audio, he came across an issue with his in-ear monitors. He asked the staff to lower the instrument volume, mentioning that he had already informed about the same a day before.

As translated by an X user @j94shope, he said:

“Yesterday, the instrument sound was coming through my in-ear monitors. I mentioned it yesterday too, please lower the volume just a little. Things that need to be addressed, should be addressed properly."

As clips of the moment spread online, ARMYs celebrated his commitment to delivering a smooth performance. An X user, @taexes wrote:

"Ya know the man is perfectionist."

There have been past instances where j-hope showcased his "perfectionist" nature, particularly in BTS’ choreography rehearsals, where members often joked about how detail-oriented he could be. Fans took to social media calling him a "boss."

"Boss Hoseok is my religion," a fan commented.

"Thats my perfectionist y’all," another person wrote.

"This is lowkey beyoncé coded lol," a user remarked.

"omg hoseok’s tone of voice… so damn hot when he’s being all professional and talking work…," an X user added.

Others too appreciated the fact that he checked every aspect of the event, including sound, and lighting, before the main show.

"Love his expert hearing, one of the reasons he's great on stage and creates such beautiful music," an X user wrote.

"He really did the soundcheck," another person wrote.

All about BTS' j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour's opening shows and more

The HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour officially began on February 28, 2025, in Seoul, marking j-hope’s first solo tour since completing his military service. The three-night event in Seoul will conclude on March 2, before he takes his performances worldwide.

During the concert, he performed a 26-track setlist, comprising a mix of j-hope's solo tracks with BTS classics. One of the concert's highlights was the live debut of his unreleased track, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel). The rapper performed it on the first day before its official release on March 7, 2025.

Following the Seoul concerts, j-hope’s tour will continue across major cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila, Jakarta, and Osaka, with the final show scheduled for June 1, 2025.

The Arson rapper enlisted in the military in April 2023. He was the second member of the group after Jin to complete his service in October 2024.

