“Truly one of a kind artist”- Fans applaud BTS' j-hope's stamina as he performs over 10 songs consecutively without breaks at HOTS concert

On February 28, 2025, BTS' j-hope kicked off with day 1 of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. As this show marked his return to the stage after completing military service, he delivered a performance that left fans in awe. The concert featured a 26-track setlist, including his solo songs and BTS classics.

One of the most talked-about moments of the night was his incredible stamina during a segment of the concert. j-hope performed through 11 consecutive tracks without taking a break, transitioning from one high-energy performance to the next. Songs like 1 Verse, Base Line, HANGSANG, Airplane Pt.1, Airplane Pt.2, MIC Drop, and Dis-ease were performed back-to-back, proving his stage presence.

Fans watching the concert live, both in the arena and via Weverse, were left speechless at his ability to maintain energy, execute choreography, and deliver live vocals without missing a beat. An X user, @watermelonsuga, wrote,

"hobi is truly a one of a kind artist such exquisite discography, INSANE stamina, he performs like he dances where it looks like he’s doing whatever feels right in the moment and everything else, even the set design, just follows him along not the other way around."

Social media was filled with similar reactions, as ARMYs (BTS' fanbase) praised his dedication and skill. Many pointed out how rare it is for an artist to sustain such energy for over two hours, especially while performing dance routines.

"BACK TO BACK WITHOUT STOPPING TO BREATHE JUNG HOSEOK U ARE INSANE FOR THIS SETLIST," a fan remarked.

"1verse baseline hangsang airplane airplane pt 2 mic drop baepsae disease ego daydream chicken noodle soup IN ONE BREATH ARE YOU INSANE," an X user mentioned.

"jhope gave us the best solo concert fr! he sang live, performed in the most flawless way and was full of energy about more then 2 hours. then signed for armys and spent time with them and also took pics w backup dancers and still didn't seem tired after going through all these," a netizen commented.

Fans described him as a "man with a flawless discography." Some also compared his ability to keep up with intense choreography to his years of experience as BTS’ dance leader.

"1 verse to baseline to hangsang to airplane to airplane pt 2 to mic drop to baepsae to disease to ego… jung hoseok a man with a flawless discography," a fan commented.

"I don't know what to say anymore Damn how much he had practice to go full on energy concert without break... his lung capacity ... he isn't energy box only he is energy himself," a netizen added.

BTS’ j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour: Setlist, dates, and more

The Seoul concert was the beginning of j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. The three-night event at KSPO Dome will continue on March 1 and March 2 before he takes his performances worldwide. The tour will feature stops in major cities across North America and Asia, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila, Jakarta, and Osaka.

The concert also featured the live premiere of j-hope's unreleased track, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), set for release on March 7.

Here is the full setlist from the first night of the j-hope's tour:

What If... Pandora's Box Arson STOP MORE Hope On the Street (solo version) Lock/Unlock I Don't Know Wonder... Trivia: Just Dance Sweet Dreams (ft.Miguel) 1 Verse Base Line HANGSANG Airplane Pt.1 Airplane Pt.2 MIC Drop Silver Spoon (Baepsae) Dis-ease Outro: Ego Daydream Chicken Noodle Soup Hope World Future Equal Sign NEURON

The full list of tour dates includes:

February 28, March 1, March 2 – Seoul, KSPO Dome

– Seoul, KSPO Dome March 13, March 14 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center

– Brooklyn, Barclays Center March 17, March 18 – Chicago, Allstate Arena

– Chicago, Allstate Arena March 22, March 23 – Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

– Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes March 26, March 27 – San Antonio, Frost Bank Center

– San Antonio, Frost Bank Center March 31, April 1 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

– Oakland, Oakland Arena April 4, April 6 – Los Angeles, BMO Stadium

– Los Angeles, BMO Stadium April 12, April 13 – Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena

– Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena April 19, April 20 – Saitama, Saitama Super Arena

– Saitama, Saitama Super Arena April 26, April 27 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

– Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium May 3, May 4 – Jakarta, Indonesia Arena, GBK

– Jakarta, Indonesia Arena, GBK May 10, May 11 – Bangkok, Impact Arena

– Bangkok, Impact Arena May 17, May 18 – Macau, Galaxy Arena

– Macau, Galaxy Arena May 24, May 25 – Taipei, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

– Taipei, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) May 31, June 1 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome

With the tour officially underway, fans are eager to see what else j-hope has in store. j-hope is the second member of BTS after Jin to complete his military service.

