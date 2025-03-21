Manager linked to Kim Sae-ron’s voice recordings denies giving them to Lee Jin-ho after YouTuber’s claims about her "marriage" and "abortion"

On March 21, 2025, a staff member from Kim Sae-ron’s former agency refuted claims that they had given any voice recordings to YouTuber Lee Jin-ho. In a statement to StarNews, they said they never shared the recordings with Lee Jin-ho or permitted him to use them.

They even claimed Lee uploaded the video without their consent.

“I never provided Lee Jin-ho with the recording nor gave consent for its release,” the manager stated.

On March 19, 2025, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho posted a video called The Truth Hidden by the Bereaved Family. It included voice recordings of a conversation. The talk was between a woman, allegedly Kim Sae-ron, and a staff member from her former agency.

In the recording, the two reportedly discussed her alleged "marriage" and "abortion." This agency was the one she had signed with after leaving GOLD MEDALIST.

In the video, the YouTuber alleged that Kim Sae-ron had been married before her passing.

This claim brought back speculation from January 2025. At the time, the Bloodhounds actress had briefly posted photos with a mystery man.

The images, which were deleted almost immediately, were captioned with a single word: “Marry.” At the time, her representatives dismissed the rumors.

They stated that the pictures were merely from a wedding-themed photoshoot she had done with a close friend. On March 20, 2025, South Korean media outlet TV Report revealed that Kim Sae-ron’s family had dismissed rumors of her alleged marriage and abortion.

The claims were labeled as false by the bereaved family. According to Garosero Institute, Kim Sae-ron’s family had not concealed anything and was unaware of any marriage.

Late star Kim Sae-ron’s family sues YouTuber Lee Jin-ho

Meanwhile, Kim Sae-ron’s family has taken legal action against Lee Jin-ho, accusing him of spreading falsehoods about their deceased daughter.

The family's lawyer and law firm Buyou's attorney Bu Ji-seok addressed the matter in a press conference on March 17, 2025, at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

According to the Attorney, the late star uploaded the photo on March 24, 2024, hoping Kim Soo-hyun would contact her. She had received a notice from his agency, Goldmedalist, to repay a 700 million won (S$642,000) debt.

Goldmedalist, co-founded by Kim Soo-hyun, was her agency until she left in December 2022 after her drink-driving incident in May. Mr. Bu said she was extremely distressed and messaged the Queen of Tears star, saying,

“Please save me.”

When he didn’t reply, she posted their old photo, thinking it might get his attention. Attorney Bu claimed Lee demeaned her by calling it a “staged act” and spreading falsehoods.

The family lawyer accused Lee of deleting videos after her passing to destroy evidence.

Goldmedalist sent another notice on March 25, 2024, again asking for repayment. Attorney Bu said the letter also warned her against contacting Kim Soo-hyun or other actors.

It allegedly threatened legal action over the photo. Her family, through Mr. Bu, said she suffered immense psychological distress due to these notices.

"It is impossible to even begin to imagine the psychological distress the deceased must have suffered after receiving such notices," Attorney Bu asserted (via The Korea Herald).

The conference was attended by Bu Ji-seok, the family’s legal representative, Kwon Young-chan, director of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association, and Kim Se-eui, head of HoverLab Inc.

There, Kim Se-eui also reiterated a demand for actor Kim Soo-hyun to issue a public apology.

In other news, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Goldmedalist, has filed criminal suits against Kim Sae-ron’s family and YouTuber Kim Sae-eui. The complaint was over a photo allegedly showing Kim Soo-hyun with his pants down at her house.

The image was shared during a live broadcast on Garo Sero Research Institute.

