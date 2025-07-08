"Maybe he just wanted to paint his nails” – BTS’ Jungkook goes viral for blue nail, fans debate if it's linked to ‘Polished Man’ movement

On Monday, July 7, BTS' Jungkook was spotted at the Incheon International Airport along with BTS' Jimin and Suga. The three members were headed towards Los Angeles, USA, and according to Dispatch, all the BTS members will be gathering in the US to plan and prepare for their group album comeback, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During the same time, when Jungkook was photographed while making his way through the airport, many of the pictures captured the idol's nail paint. The idol was seen wearing black and blueish-purple nail paint. When this image landed on the internet, fans speculated that the blueish purple nail paint on his ring finger could be released to the Polished Man movement.

The Polished Man movement is a global movement that aims to raise awareness and funds to fight against the violence experienced by women and children. The movement also encourages people to support by painting one of their fingernails blue. Therefore, many made a correlation between this movement and Jungkook's new nail paint.

Ad

However, no confirmation regarding the idol's intention with the message he aimed to communicate through his nail paint has been provided as of yet. Regardless, fans and networks have been praising the idol's initiative to participate in the Polished Man movement. Here are a few fan reactions on the same:

"oh my goddd....let him have some fun...not everything needs to have a purpose!!...maybe he just wanted to paint his nails...end of story!!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The concept it to paint a singular nail, he has all his nails done, it's nothing to do with this movement" said a fan on X

"I don't think so because according to the campaign you need to colour only a single finger. Jungkook has coloured others with black aswell which is matching with his hat. Let's not conclude anything!!" added another fan

Ad

"STOP ASSUMING THIS SH!T, YALL CAN GET HIM DRAGGED OR EVEN WORSE....OMG" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they were elated to see the idol's contribution to the current social issues and movements.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that he also has an all-black outfit and only the CK of the hat is also blue, Jungkook is thoughtful." stated a fan

Ad

"if this is true, i’m gonna cry like fr this man sets my standards even HIGHER" added an X user

"not for certain that his nails are painted for polished man but jungkook is always supporting different causes through his clothes, through his jewelry etc" said a netizen

"idk whether jungkook painted his nails to support the polished man campaign or to match his cap or simply bc he fancied being a funky lil guy but whatever the reason, he’s a lil cutiepie and i adore him & his groovy nails" commented another X user

Ad

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook is a South Korean singer and dancer who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. He stands on the Vocal Line of the K-pop boy group, which also includes the other members, Jimin, V, and Jin.

Throughout his career as a BTS member, the idol has rolled out a few solo tracks through the group's albums, such as My Time, Euphoria, and more. He also released a SoundCloud track called Still With You, a gift to ARMYs for BTS' 2020 debut anniversary, which is still celebrated as one of the treasured songs by the fandom.

Ad

Ad

Following the same, the idol has ventured into a few other solo projects, such as creating the original soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup called Dreamers, and he performed it during the game's inauguration in Qatar. He also collaborated with his fellow member, SUGA, for the OST of BTS' webtoon, 7 FATES: CHAKHO, called Stay Alive.

However, his official solo debut was in July 2023 with the release of his first single called SEVEN feat. Latto. Following the same, he released another collaborative single in September 2023 called 3D with Jack Harlow. Around November of the same year, the idol put forth his first solo album, GOLDEN, which held the song, Standing Next To You, as its title track.

Ad

In December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military along with BTS' Jimin under the Buddy System, and the two were subsequently discharged from the military on June 11, 2025. Currently, Jungkook and the other BTS members are working on the creation and planning of their next group comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More