"Missed them so much"- Fans emotional as Run BTS Poly Highlight Play recaps variety show moments, with Jin tuning in

On April 10, 2025, BTS fans were treated to a nostalgic hour-long livestream titled Run BTS Poly Highlight Play on Weverse. The broadcast compiled a selection of episodes from the group’s variety show Run BTS!. It brought back the laughter, and warmth that fans had long missed.

BTS member Jin, who completed his military service in June 2024, tuned in live with fans and left a message in the comments section of the stream:

“Wow, it’s all from the past.”

While Jin shared this message with fans, his fellow discharged member j-hope is currently busy with his solo tour.

A particular moment toward the end of the livestream stood out, as video clips of Jungkook and RM were played where they reassured ARMY that Run BTS would return. Fans flooded social media with their emotional reactions. An X user, @winnttaebear, wrote:

"I missed them so much."

Others too chimed in expressing their delight in rewatching the episodes, noticing Jin's comment as well.

"1 Hour of the highlight brought back so many memories. I miss them so much," a fan commented.

"ARMYs watching run bts poly as if they didn't watched these episodes 134340 times," an X user mentioned.

"MY SEVEN MY LOVES SEOKJIN IS ACTIVE COMMENTING ON OT7 CONRENT I CANT WAIT FOR THEM TO BE BACK," a netizen remarked.

"And tell me why i’m crying like what even," a fan commented.

Some also stated that watching even an hour of highlights reminded them how no one could lift their spirits like the seven members.

"seeing this run bts poly highlight live made me once again realise how nobody could make me happy, nobody could me smile the way i do when i see my seven together, when i hear those giggles, laugh, chaos and experience that fun with them," a fan wrote.

"No matter how many times I watch them they will give the same amount of therapeutic feeling every time I watch them," another user added.

"The joy that they bring me is unattainable, I have to rewatch them for the rest of my life...," an X user mentioned.

More about the show, highlights revealed, and what’s next for BTS

Run BTS! was originally launched in 2015 and quickly became a fan-favorite variety show. The series captured the members' chemistry, as they indulged in various games and challenges. The show went on pause in 2022 as the K-pop artists began their military enlistments. It wrapped up its third season with 156 episodes.

During the latest livestream, fans revisited seven standout episodes that truly captured the essence of the show: In episode 78, titled Food Guest 2, Jimin showcased his skill in guessing games during a food challenge. The members tackled recipes with both enthusiasm and confusion.

Episode 110, titled Treasure Hunt, featured Jin solving a quiz in record time. This earned him praise for his signature “dad joke” humor. In episode 128 titled Hello 2027, Jungkook managed to deceive everyone with his quick wit.

Episode 129, titled Tennis Project, saw the group take on a new sport. While RM and V hilariously struggled with the basics, j-hope stood out with impressive tennis skills, earning him the title of “Tennis Prince.”

In episode 131, titled 77-Minute Debate, the members argued over absurd topics while trying to avoid using banned words that would trigger water penalties. Episode 145, titled BTS Village: Joseon Dynasty, featured the group role-playing in historical outfits. V stole the spotlight with an emotional scene that felt straight out of a K-drama.

Lastly, episode 153 titled Nostalgic Songs 2 took fans down memory lane as the members performed old-school karaoke. Few of the segment highlights were RM’s mispronunciations, Jin and Jungkook’s playful raps, and j-hope’s high energy.

The Poly Highlight Package is now up for pre-order and will be releasing on April 24. It includes a board game, behind-the-scenes book, and QR codes for classic episodes.

As of now, only Jin and j-hope have completed their service. The remaining members, RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA are expected to return by June 2025.

