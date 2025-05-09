“Morally corrupt males” — Fans outraged over Hasan Piker and Wisdom Kaye for alleged offensive remarks on BLACKPINK Lisa’s Met Gala outfit

Online personalities Hasan Piker and Wisdom Kaye are facing backlash after a resurfaced podcast segment showed them making a contentious remark involving BLACKPINK’s Lisa and civil rights figure Rosa Parks.

The clip, now widely shared on social media, originates from a livestream that also featured fashion creator Christian Villanueva, known by his YouTube channel Frugal Aesthetic. During the segment, Piker gave a mock reaction to the BLACKPINK maknae's fashion affair's appearance, quoting:

"She was like ‘Oh yeah. Is that Rosa Parks right next to my p*ssy? Sign me the f*ck!’" American streamer said.

The remark, delivered jokingly, was followed by laughter from both Villanueva and Kaye. Lisa made her Met Gala debut this year wearing an ensemble that attracted online speculation, with some believing it featured Rosa Parks printed on her underpants.

After the clip started circulating, many online users voiced concern over the tone and content of the joke.

"Wisdom Kaye laughing with Hasan at disgusting misogynistic remarks & lies spread on live stream. Crying online because he wasn't invited to MET GALA & then pull this sh1t. Bunch of morally corrupt males," an X user commented.

Many felt the reference was off-putting and slammed the content creators for being disrespectful.

"Its obvious he is still in the wrong as he still didn't call them out as those are his guest. LISA has been going through so much sh*t right now and she doesn't need hasan and his boys making jokes about women body parts and giggling," a fan remarked.

"Lisa PLEASEE take hasan's misogynistic ass down PLEASEEE im tired of seeing his stupid ass face everywhere," a user mentioned.

"This individual is the most disgusting thing on planet earth," a person shared.

Others are demanding accountability and criticizing the channel for promoting harmful content. Some are even shocked that influencer Wisdom Kaye was involved.

"D!ckheads thought they have the right to joke something like this coz they had other brainless head. Mothérfvckers!," a netizen said.

"Two bastrds who should be sued. His channel is garbage and only spreads hate," a viewer noted.

"I definitely did not expect that from Wisdom Kaye…," another fan added.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa sparks controversy over Rosa Parks imagery at 2025 Met Gala

Lisa from BLACKPINK pulled up to the 2025 Met Gala in a Louis Vuitton fit that quickly got people talking online. She wore a sheer strapless suit covered in hand-drawn faces, paired with a sparkly black coat. It was matched with tights and a beaded LV purse. A crystal waist chain and blonde bun tied it all jointly.

Not long after, pics from the event spread online. Some users noticed a sketch near her lower outfit that seemed to look like Rosa Parks. The image’s placement sparked discussion across social media, leading to the phrase “Rosa Parks underwear” trending during the event.

Louis Vuitton later clarified that the artwork on the garment was created by artist Henry Taylor. A brand spokesperson said the illustrations reflect individuals connected to the artist’s personal life.

“The lace replicates elements of an artwork by the American artist Henry Taylor depicting portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life,” LV told The New York Times.

Meanwhile, fashion influencer Wisdom Kaye confirmed he did not receive an invitation to the event. Known for his online style content, Kaye addressed his absence on X, saying:

“I was not invited to the Met. Just letting y’all know. Looking forward to seeing all the interpretations of Black dandyism.”

Last year, Wisdom Kaye made his Met Gala debut in a custom Robert Wun look. He wore a deep red coat and hat with burned, torn edges, matching the “Garden of Time” theme. Dubbed “The Burnt Red Rose,” the look symbolized fading beauty.

In other news, on May 6, 2025, Azealia Banks faced backlash after making a viral remark on X about BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Met Gala look. The American rapper referred to the K-pop star with the term “ladyboy," a slang often associated with transgender women in Southeast Asia.

