“Queen”- Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Lisa emerges as the most-watched celebrity at the MET Gala 2025 amidst outfit controversy

The 2025 MET Gala took place on Monday, May 5, and sent a flurry of activities across the globe. From discussing and dissecting each attendee's outfit to analyzing the theme and its impact on the current fashion and entertainment industry, the MET Gala this year certainly generated a lot of conversations.

One of the main metrics that arose from this year's MET Gala was the "Most Watched Celebrity," meaning the celebrity whose content was consumed the most. Lalisa Manoban (aka Lisa), a member of BLACKPINK and a soloist from Thailand, topped the list produced by Scrol Agency. The rapper-singer reportedly gained 25+ million views within one day. Here's how the netizens reacted to the news:

"Queen," one X user wrote.

Lisa was a hot topic of conversation after her Louis Vuitton outfit caused a controversy. The Rockstar singer sported a 'pantless outfit' consisting of a sparkling blazer with filigree work, a fitted bodice, and sheer tights. The outfit was designed by Henry Taylor, who incorporated several Black figures in the filigree work.

"Queen Lisa killing it!!!" a fan tweeted.

"Everybody is tuning in to our Queen," one added.

"As always! Where she goes always dominates, Coachella, VS, Oscar and etc," another fan wrote.

Her outfit was widely discussed and criticised for allegedly featuring the photo of Rosa Parks. There were images of Black people with notable contributions, and some of these were featured on the outfit's crotch area as well. This design did not sit well with many netizens, and Lisa had to face immense backlash for the same. Meanwhile, fans continued to pour in support following the latest news.

"Lisa being talked about and LOVED everywhere, queen," a fan replied.

"IT WAS LISA ALL ALONG," another wrote.

"Lisa is and always be MAIN EVENT," one user commented.

MET Gala 2025: Popular outfits at a glance

Several Asian artists, including Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Lalisa Manoban (Lisa), and S. Coups, made their MET Gala debut this year. These appearances were not only a symbolic statement but also the start of an inclusive gathering, which has been dominated largely by Western entities.

Pop star Rihanna, dressed in custom Marc Jacobs, used the event to announce her pregnancy, making this her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky. Meanwhile, Zendaya turned heads with an all-white outfit, complete with a flouncy hat.

Damson Idris, who will be seen in the film F1 alongside Brad Pitt, took the chance to promote his film by making a statement entrance dressed in a temporary racing suit, which concealed his red suit outfit.

From Jenna Ortega's silver ruler gown, Sabrina Carpenter's burgundy pantless outfit, to Jennie's flowing gown with a styled hat, the outfits were one impressive offering after another.

Even after three days, the event continues to remain the talk of the town. With several metrics coming to the fore and various statements being made, the MET Gala has once again managed to attract the attention of the masses far and wide.

