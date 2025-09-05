  • home icon
  • “Movie of the Year is coming!” – Fans thrilled as Cha Eun-woo’s first look from his debut film ‘The First Ride’ drops amid his military service

"Movie of the Year is coming!" – Fans thrilled as Cha Eun-woo's first look from his debut film 'The First Ride' drops amid his military service

By Shreya Jha
Published Sep 05, 2025 13:34 GMT
Cha Eun-woo in The First Ride (Image via X/@showboxmovie)
Cha Eun-woo in The First Ride (Image via X/@showboxmovie)

Cha Eun-woo steps into his first lead role on the big screen with The First Ride, a comedy-adventure hitting theaters in South Korea this October. The first glimpse of his character has been unveiled, and supporters could not be more thrilled.

The movie follows four lifelong buddies taking their first trip abroad as they near thirty. In the film, the actor portrays Yeon-min, an aspiring DJ with dreams of performing at world music festivals.

The K-pop idol's first movie role lands while he’s serving in the military, drawing extra attention. The 28-year-old singer and actor from ASTRO officially began his mandatory military service on July 28, 2025.

Cha is currently serving in the Republic of Korea Army’s brass band, following five weeks of basic training at a boot camp. His expected discharge date is January 27, 2027, marking the completion of his 18-month service.

"Movie of the year is coming!," an X user commented.
In the first look of the flick, the South Korean artist is seen wearing a school uniform again - a reminiscent of his role in True Beauty, which has caught the attention of fans. His appearance with an earring has also generated significant discussion.

Many netizens are also looking forward to seeing the on-screen chemistry between Cha Eun-woo and Kang Ha-neul.

More about Cha Eun-woo’s debut film The First Ride

Cha Eun-woo, Kang Ha-neul, Kim Young-kwang, and Kang Young-seok in The First Ride (Image via X/@showboxmovie)
Cha Eun-woo, Kang Ha-neul, Kim Young-kwang, and Kang Young-seok in The First Ride (Image via X/@showboxmovie)

Directed by Nam Dae-joong of Love Reset, The First Ride follows four lifelong friends - Tae-jung, Do-jin, Yeon-min, and Geum-bok - taking their first overseas trip after turning 30. What starts as a dream holiday quickly spirals into a funny adventure, full of surprises and old feelings resurfacing.

Filming kicked off on March 21, 2025, and the movie was included in the 2025 Cannes Film Market, catching attention from distributors early. In April, the first official stills were released, showing the main cast in scenes that hint at both comedy and adventure.

The lineup includes Kang Ha-neul as Tae-jung, Cha Eun-woo as Yeon-min, Kim Young-kwang as Do-jin, and Kang Young-seok as Geum-bok. Han Sun-hwa appears as Ok-shim. Brain Shower and TH Story produced the film, with Showbox handling distribution in South Korea.

In other news, Cha Eun-woo captured fans' hearts after a photo of him in uniform, holding his dog, went viral online. The picture was taken after his Basic Military Training graduation in Nonsan.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Shreya Jha
